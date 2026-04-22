KitKat Panama introduces “Break Mode” packaging design for digital well-being

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Key takeaways
- KitKat Panama launches “Break Mode” packaging that doubles as a Faraday cage to block smartphone signals.
- The design transforms the classic “Have a Break” message into a physical tool promoting digital well-being.
- Developed with Ogilvy Colombia, the concept reflects growing demand for intelligent, experience-driven packaging.
KitKat Panama has released its “Break Mode” confectionery packaging and portable Faraday cage that blocks smartphone signals, aiming to “transcend packaging’s traditional role” and “enable digital well-being.”
“‘Break Mode’ goes beyond simply saying ‘Have a Break,’ it empowers individuals with the physical tool to achieve it. We are proud to have transformed the brand’s enduring promise into a tangible, actionable solution. We make the true break a reality,” says Kim Waigel, marketing director at Nestlé in Central America.
“Our goal is to elevate that ritual: you unwrap your KitKat fingers, place your smartphone inside, separate the fingers, and immerse yourself in the moment. Your digital world silences, and your break truly begins.”
The “Break Mode” packaging by KitKat Panama and the design agency Ogilvy Colombia features a polyester, conductive, copper, and nickel layer.
Gastón Potasz, chief creative officer of Ogilvy Andina, comments: “Our Impact Lab in Colombia is dedicated to crafting creative solutions that blend sustainability, technology, and innovation.”
“‘Break Mode’ is an example of the impact we can achieve by recognizing an opportunity within the very fabric of the KitKat wrapper, pushing the brand’s promise to unprecedented levels. It’s a testament to creativity’s power to shatter conventions, transforming packaging into an immersive brand experience. We see potential for this idea to scale.”
Enriching brand identity
KitKat says that the packaging reminds consumers that in an era of hyperconnection, disconnecting can be an act of well-being.
“This initiative throws open the doors to a new generation of intelligent packaging, designed to enrich lives while fortifying the essence of the brand.”
Waigel adds: “What’s most thrilling is how we’ve resonated with young people.”
“We took ‘Break Mode’ directly to them, featuring prominently at Panama’s premier technology exposition, a major concert event, and within a university campus, inviting them to experience a break with our packaging. It has been a high-impact and enriching experience for the brand."
Innova Market Insights selected digital-enchanted packaging design as one of its Top Packaging Trends for 2026. It highlights Nestlé’s use of smart packaging with QR codes on products like KitKat to give access to recipes, brand stories, and real-time traceability via blockchain technology.