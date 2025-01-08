Korozo Group partners with Zertus UK & Ireland for stand-up snack pouches
Global packaging manufacturer Korozo Group has equipped Zertus UK & Ireland with snack pouches for Baileys-infused chocolate nut treats.
The snack pouches are flexo printed in eight colors with a partial surface matte lacquer. Korozo’s proprietary KoroRCY film is laminated to a PE layer with an ethylene vinyl alcohol component to ensure product barrier integrity without compromising the stand-up pouch’s recyclability. Laser scribing creates an easy tear opening, and a zipper is integrated for resealability.
Zertus UK & Ireland belong to the food industry conglomerate Zertus Group based in Germany and is harnessing Korozo’s technology for flexible and recyclable snack packaging.
Louise O’Reilly, product development manager at Zertus UK & Ireland, says: “With consumers preferring convenience and quality while seeking out sustainable options and products, Korozo Group was the perfect partner to provide the flexible packaging solution for this product.”
Field sales manager, food flexibles for the UK and Ireland at Korozo Group, Irem Altinay, adds: “Our expertise in developing sustainable packaging solutions meant we were able to provide a pack that was recyclable and resealable, supporting the brand’s sustainability goals while keeping the product in tip-top condition through the supply chain.”
The snack bag won an award in the recent Crisps, Nuts and Bagged Snacks category at The Grocer New Product and Packaging Awards.
Consumer convenience in snack packaging
Customer interest in snack packaging has evolved to accommodate growing preferences for sustainable packaging solutions as consumers become environmentally conscious.
In September, Korozo Group unveiled its portfolio of flexible packaging solutions for food and non-food applications at FachPack 2024. The company presented its “recycle-ready” solutions to attract interest from businesses looking to adopt environmentally responsible packaging solutions without compromising performance.