Korozo Group to showcase sustainable packaging innovations at FachPack 2024
03 Sep 2024 --- Korozo Group is set to unveil its portfolio of flexible packaging solutions designed for both food and non-food applications at FachPack 2024 from September 24 to 26 in Nuremberg, Germany. The company will present its “recycle-ready” solutions to attract interest from businesses looking to adopt environmentally responsible packaging solutions without compromising on performance.
Kororcy, a polyolefin-based, PA-free flexible laminated film that combines “high performance” with “full recyclability,” will be showcased at the tradeshow. This features an enhanced PE formulation that reportedly can deliver a high level of clarity, stiffness and strength, alongside a PP formulation known for its easy-open peel functions. Both materials are produced using Korozo’s in-house, “state-of-the-art” extrusion technology.
Warren Birch, food flexibles business unit director at Korozo Group, says: “Korozo’s ongoing development of sustainable packaging alternatives provides a comprehensive product range for existing market and circularity requirements.”
“With the latest updates on our approach with sustainable product solutions and our cooperative mindset to achieve future objectives, visitors to the Korozo stand at FachPack 2024 will learn first-hand how the products we develop and produce can directly benefit their products and customers.”
Kororcy’s versatility allows it to be used across various sectors, including fresh and dry food, frozen food, nuts, confectionery, personal care products and pet care products. The material is also compatible with Korozo’s high-end flexo and rotogravure printing techniques, providing a choice for brands seeking sustainable yet visually appealing packaging.
Expanding portfolio
In addition to Kororcy, Korozo will showcase stand-up pouches made from recycle-ready PE/PP. These pouches are said to become more and more popular due to their design flexibility, performance and environmental credentials. They are suitable for a diverse range of products, from pet food to detergents and automotive fluids.
Selin Bahar Mesulam, non-food flexibles unit director at Korozo Group, says: “As the market for pouches continues to grow and the application range expands, it becomes more and more important to provide options that are not only perfectly suited to the end-use but are designed with the environment in mind and to be sustainable.”
Another highlight at Korozo’s stand will be the Koroskin portfolio. Koroskin films are used for fresh and processed meat, poultry, fish, ready meals and cheese. The advantages of the packaging material are said to include a 20% reduction in material usage, a high level of clarity, and extended product shelf life. With the slogan “less is more,” these films are engineered to enhance product presentation while reducing environmental impact.
The company will also introduce additional sustainable packaging concepts, Kororcy solutions for flowpack and lidding, a new peelable PP lidding film specifically for fresh meat packaging and its latest stretch films.