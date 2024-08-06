Kreate cuts ribbon on multi-million packaging innovation prototype center in Georgia
06 Aug 2024 --- Packaging innovation specialist Kreate inaugurated its new 20,000 square foot marketing, engineering and product testing innovation center in Atlanta, US.
The company’s activities range from category research and program management to packaging design, tooling, manufacturing and distribution.
This new US$3 million center will be equipped with a fleet of 12 state-of-the-art large-format 3D printers, a prototype finishing lab, a production part test lab with advanced equipment and a fully staffed team of experts in product testing, engineering and content creation.
“This investment not only enhances our capabilities but also reinforces our dedication to providing seamless solutions from product ideation to in-store launch,” says Nick Reinhart, Kreate’s founder and owner.
“Our new facility enables us to better serve our clients and drive industry-leading advancements.”
The center adds to Kreate’s current 2 million square feet of manufacturing, warehousing and innovation facilities in Ohio and Texas.