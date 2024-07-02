Krones Recycling spins off as an independent German subsidiary
02 Jul 2024 --- Krones Recycling has begun commencing business operations with new headquarters in Flensburg, Germany. The newly founded Krones subsidiary takes over all activities relating to plastics recycling but continues to leverage Krones’ global production, sales and service network.
Due to “leaner processes and structures,” the new company will be able to respond more quickly to changes in the constantly changing recycling market, says Michael Gotsche, managing director of Krones Recycling.
“The newly founded company offers us the necessary flexibility and scope for action to be able to implement decisions in a customer-oriented, fast and optimized manner,” he comments.
Referring to the spin-off as a “logical step,” Krones CEO Christoph Klenk adds: “The spin-off will enable Krones Recycling to develop faster and in line with market requirements.”
Circular pipeline
A large number of plastics, such as PET, PE, PP and PS, are already being processed on Krones Recycling’s lines worldwide. The company claims that at least 30% of the plastics processed on its lines will be returned as recycled resources.
“Our vision is to make a daily contribution to a global circular economy for all plastics by offering our customers sustainable and profitable recycling solutions,” says Gotsche.
Krones Recycling will continue to conduct intensive research into new innovations at its in-house Recycling Technology Centre. At this facility, tests on the recyclability of various plastics — including adhesives and colors — can also be carried out under real conditions on behalf of customers.
“We know that our clients appreciate Krones’ overall line expertise, which means they get everything from a single source. They can continue to rely on this in the future. The worldwide sales and service network is also available to us without restriction,” Gotsche adds.
In recent activities, Krones partnered with recycling specialists Tomra and Styrenics Circular Solutions to recycle extruded polystyrene food trays based on the high-purity mechanical recycling process developed for yogurt pots.
Krones also collaborated with Siegwerk and Greiner Packaging to spearhead a recycling initiative to convert “non-recyclable” direct-printed PP and PS cups into high-quality recyclates.