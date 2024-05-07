Tomra, Krones and Styrenics Circular Solutions collaborate for XPS food tray recycling
07 May 2024 --- Tomra and Krones are partnering with Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS) for the mechanical recycling of extruded polystyrene (XPS) food trays, based on the “high” purity mechanical recycling process developed for yogurt pots.
Building on the high sortability of all polystyrene (PS) types, Tomra first used “deep sorting” to produce a pure XPS feedstock from mixed PS sorted from separately collected household packaging waste. Krones then shredded, hot washed, dewatered and dried this feedstock.
Dr. Michael Gotsche, head of Krones Recycling, says: “We are pleased to have demonstrated with these trials that our leading washing technology also works for XPS food trays.”
Dr. Volker Rehrmann, executive vice president and head of Tomra Recycling, adds: “Effective sorting of (post-consumer) material is essential in transitioning to a truly circular economy. The ease with which PS can be deep sorted has continued to impress us since we established the sortability of its various types and formats, and this time confirmed for XPS trays.”
XPS food tray guidelines
A recently completed test run demonstrates the process’ technical capability and the industrial feasibility to realize it competitively at typical recycling capacities, and with “favorable” energy and water consumption levels, say the companies.
The process adds circularity to the effectiveness of XPS trays in ensuring food safety and their “superior” LCAs.
To further promote the tray’s circularity — by maximizing the recycling yield and quality with the recycling technology — SCS has developed a design for recycling (DfR) guideline for XPS food trays. Most XPS food trays are already in line with the guideline.
Claudio Bilotti, new polymers initiatives and sustainable products manager of Versalis (Eni) and SCS board member, comments: “XPS trays play an essential role in ensuring food safety for fresh meat and fish. After their first use, they are a valuable circular resource for many additional life cycles.”
Jens Kathmann, secretary general at SCS, adds: “Next to yogurt pots, XPS food trays play an important role among PS packaging formats in the circular economy. They can become recycled content in many General Purpose PS applications, such as housewares, appliances and insulation.”
