Lecta advances foodservice packaging recyclability with expanded Eracup range
Lecta has expanded its Eracup range with new board grades. The offering aims to support the industry’s shift toward responsible materials, providing “recyclable, repulpable, and food-safe” grades for hot and cold beverage cups, as well as food packaging and takeaway boxes.
Manufactured from Solid Bleached Board (SBB) and sourced from certified sustainable forests, the new products are recyclable through standard paper waste streams, with several options certified for industrial and home compostability.
“With this Eracup range expansion, Lecta reaffirms its commitment to innovation and the development of more sustainable packaging products. This marks a new step in Lecta’s path toward ‘A New Era of Responsibility,’ creating food service paper solutions designed in line with the circular economy — to protect what matters, today and tomorrow,” says the company.
Among the new additions, Eracup Natural carries home compostability certification across all grammages. It offers a natural solution for single-use packaging by featuring an aqueous dispersion coating on the reverse side.
Eracup 1PE 10 and 1PE 15, featuring PE coatings on the reverse side, are also introduced in 10 and 15 g per square meter options. Ranging from 200–320 g per square meter in total grammage, these options aim to provide cup manufacturers with increased process flexibility.
Erabase is an untreated SBB board supplied in reels. Offered in grammages of 185, 215, 265, and 305 g per square meter, it is also certified for home and industrial composting.