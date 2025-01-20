Lidl UK to remove attractive pack designs from unhealthy products
Lidl is set to eliminate all designs on unhealthy product packaging that attract children in the UK. This includes 3D or animated shapes, brightly colored patterns and playful product names that misrepresent the product.
For example, the supermarket chain reveals that its packaging for gummy bears will change from its current bright, cartoon-adorned design to a more straightforward, product-accurate design emphasizing its fruit flavors.
The latest decision comes after Lidl was the first UK supermarket to remove cartoon characters from all cereals in 2020, which extended to all least healthy products in 2024.
Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, says: “Lidl has long been making changes for the better, so it’s great that we’re continuing our legacy of leading the way in supporting healthier lifestyles by removing unhelpful packaging and enhancing designs for products that contribute to better diets, like our Funsize fruit and vegetable range.”
In 2020, the supermarket introduced Oaklands Funsize, a range of healthy products encouraging children to eat more fruit and vegetables. The packaging design includes quirky names and cartoon characters like Banana-Llamas and Tawny Tomatowl.
Lidl defines its unhealthy products according to the WHO’s Nutrient Profiling Model and the Food Standards Agency 2004/05 Nutrient Profiling Model.
The decision to design more accurate packaging on unhealthy packaging precedes upcoming UK legislation restricting the advertising of less healthy products to children in October 2025.
Food packaging regulation
There have been calls for F&B companies to include more transparent food labeling. It comes as consumers become more aware of product ingredients and nutrition information.
The European Court of Auditors and Safe Food Advocacy Europe released reports indicating the need for honest food labeling to help consumers make informed choices. The study revealed that consumers distrust food labels, with 67% of respondents feeling that companies fail to provide adequate information.