Sweden DRS operator raises deposit fee to boost national recycling
Sweden’s DRS operator Returpack is increasing the deposit fee for consumers returning their empty PET bottles and aluminum cans. The goal of the deposit increase is to encourage consumers to return more empty products.
The fees are raised from SEK1 (US$0.09) to SEK2 (US$0.18) on aluminum cans and small PET bottles and from SEK2 to SEK3 (US$0.27) on large PET bottles.
The process of changing the deposit is now beginning and consumers can expect to receive the increased deposit on their empty beverage containers by September this year.
“In our plans and following the analysis behind the decision, we are expecting to deliver a collection above 90% per material, that is for both the can and PET segment respectively. This is also the national target and the target in the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste regulation,” Tomas Kjellker, Returpack’s managing director, tells Packaging Insights.
Kjellker says Swedish consumers generally have a good habit of depositing cans and PET bottles.
“Returpack has been a pioneer in DRS since 1984. Collection results have increased steadily over the years, and now the collection level is just below 90%.”
Steps to change the deposit
Raising the deposit amount is a process that takes time for all DRS actors and involves adapting everything from technical systems to communication, says the operator.
While producers must update packaging and labels, the new solution must be tested and registered in Returpack’s system to ensure that the packaging can be recycled into new beverage applications.
Meanwhile, all deposit machines must be updated to handle the new deposit amounts. Returnpack says this process is why consumers will only notice the increased deposit amount in the second half of 2025.
The deposit mark applies
The deposit amount that is refunded is stated on the packaging. This means that although during the transition period, the same product can be available in two different types of packaging with two different deposit amounts, it is not worth waiting until the increased deposit comes into place.
“Our tip for consumers is to pay attention to the deposit mark on the packaging. There you can clearly see what amount you get back when you deposit. There is no point in saving on old packaging, it will not become more valuable. So the best thing is to continue depositing as usual,” says Katarina Lundell, marketing and communications manager at Returpack.
Returpack has 40 years of experience in DRS development. “We usually say that the deposit is the lubricant in the deposit system, that little extra that makes it work so well. Now we are turning it up a notch by increasing the deposit on all packaging and making it even more attractive for consumers to do the right thing,” says Lundell.