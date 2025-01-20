Fibre Packaging Europe demands harmonized standards in food contact material for packaging
Fibre Packaging Europe (FPE), a coalition of seven trade associations from Europe’s forestry, pulp, paper, board and carton production and recycling industries, argues for fiber-based food contact material, pointing to paper’s track record in ensuring food safety and circularity
“Paper and board have a successful history of safe use in a range of food contact applications: these are, for example, tea bags, baking papers, filters, beverage cartons, sacks, packaging for dry and frozen foods, including transport and distribution packaging and tissue products,” an FPE spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
The coalition says that the paper and board supply chain has “a longstanding commitment” to the protection of human health and the interests of consumers through the provision of “safe and functionally effective materials.”
“To this end, the paper and board supply chain has cooperated over the past decades with governments and with other regulators to ensure necessary measures for consumer protection.”
Fiber-based food packaging
FPE’s manifesto — “Towards a sustainable and competitive European fiber-based packaging value chain,” released last year, states that fiber packaging helps to minimize food waste by protecting food and providing longer shelf life and traceability.
The coalition calls on EU policymakers to create harmonized measures for fiber-based food contact materials when revising the Food Contact Materials Regulation. “This is crucial to create a level playing field for more sustainable bio-based alternative materials.”
It also demands that the rules for safe fiber-based food contact materials be defined in order to develop an appropriate framework for materials derived from natural sources.
“Furthermore, food packaging, in general, is contributing significantly to sustainability by increasing shelf life and preventing food waste. FCMs from paper and board in particular demonstrate added value due to their recyclable, bio-based and renewable character,” the spokesperson says.
The coalition tells us that it is collaborating with “actors along the chain, namely the food producers, the suppliers of those materials that are used in the operations to convert paper and board materials into finished articles such as inks, varnishes, adhesives, as well as with consumers.”
Food contact guidelines
The FPE has released a detailed guideline for ensuring the safety of fiber-based food contact materials.
The guidelines include a list of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) developed over the past decade by the FPE member Confederation of European Paper Industries (Cepi).
“GMPs have a primary role to play in risk management and control via the implementation of a robust Quality Management System,” the FPE spokesperson says.
“The importance of the entire manufacturing process must be taken into account as it contributes significantly to the final safety of the products. GMPs provide guidance for ensuring high-level practices in manufacturing without being prescriptive.”
“In the absence of harmonized EU specific measures, the paper and board value chain developed the broadly accepted Food Contact Guidelines to support companies in demonstrating compliance with Regulation 1935/2004.”
The spokesperson says that these guidelines “pay great attention to communication in the value chain by clarifying how to issue Declaration of Compliance and the relevant supporting documents.”
“In this way, we acknowledge that exchange of information along the supply chain is a prerequisite for food safety.”
Collection rates and the bio-economy
The FPE spokesperson argues that to achieve “a circular, safe and decarbonized EU,” it is important to enhance collection systems.
“A significant increase in collection rates, coupled with harmonized practices across member states, is essential. This advancement will require a concerted effort at the EU and national levels, where robust policies, streamlined processes and shared best practices play pivotal roles.”
“By strengthening the alignment of collection standards and leveraging collaborative initiatives, the EU can ensure that resources are effectively recovered, reducing environmental impact and fostering a more sustainable economy. This approach not only supports decarbonization goals but also contributes to the resilience and circularity of European industries.
Integrating packaging within “the bioeconomy pillars” is also key to driving local and European economic growth and job creation.
“By adopting bio-based packaging solutions, the EU can reduce reliance on fossil materials, support regional industries, and promote innovation across the value chain. This transition creates opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing and recycling, fostering employment and sustainability.”
“Harmonized policies and standards will accelerate adoption, strengthening Europe’s competitiveness and leadership in the global shift to a circular economy,” the spokesperson concludes.