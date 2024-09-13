Ma Hawa introduces sustainable hydration solutions with eco-friendly “water-from-air” bottles
13 Sep 2024 --- Ma Hawa, an Emirati water brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies, has launched its eco-friendly water bottles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Through the new bottle, the company addresses local hydration challenges while promoting the adoption of reusable beverage packaging solutions.
Amro Asmael, marketing director at Ma Hawa, talks to Packaging Insights to discuss the technology behind Ma Hawa’s sustainable water production and the benefits that consumers can expect from its approach to hydration.
Asmael shares that Ma Hawa’s new sustainable drinking water bottles include various products, from premium bottled drinking water to bottleless dispensers and heavy-duty devices, offering solutions for at home, in workplaces or on-the-go.
“All [the bottles] need is a specific humidity level and provide endless clean drinking water. Ma Hawa dispensers eliminate the emissions from the supply chain, as they require no refills, distribution or storage infrastructure.”
Water solutions for all
According to this year’s UN World Water Development Report, one-quarter of the world’s population has faced “extremely high” levels of water stress, using over 80% of the annual renewable freshwater supply.
“This calls for urgent solutions to replenish the water sources. Air-to-water generation (AWG) technology ensures just that, providing an entirely renewable source of clean drinking water,” Asmael says.
Ma Hawa’s water is created using Watergen’s patented technology, which extracts pure water from atmospheric humidity.
“AWG technology works best in warmer climates where the air contains a specific humidity level,” explains Asmael.
Ma Hawa uses Watergen’s patented Genius technology to enable the air to move fast into the AWG system in a significantly short time, ensuring greater efficiency and thus using less energy.”
Asmael adds that the machines produce drinking water through a three-stage process, ensuring a purity level with a pH of 8 and containing no sodium, making it beneficial to human health.
“Firstly, it filters the air. Secondly, it converts it into water and purifies water with three filters, which are nano-ceramic, carbon filter and metals. In the final stage, the water is UV-treated to remove any microbes and adds essential minerals such as magnesium and calcium.”
Innovation in reusable packaging
Ma Hawa is now working to provide healthy and sustainable water at an affordable cost. The Ma Hawa factory in KEZAD (Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi) produces approximately 4,500 bottles per hour, aiming to further increase production capacity.
“Ma Hawa is the only company in our field that has mass manufacturing facilities for AWG water bottles, an amalgamation of innovative technology and sustainability. The company is also focused on efforts to build awareness among people so they embrace AWG innovations.”
The official launch of Ma Hawa in 2023 coincides with UAE’s Year of Sustainability, in which the nation hosted the COP28 and is in line with Abu Dhabi’s Industrial Strategy, which stimulates national industries and a “circular, smart and sustainable economy.”
“We started the R&D phases in 2019 and worked on conducting comprehensive and accurate studies, completing all preparations and ensuring that the devices comply with international standards.”
This year, sports organizations and global athletes urged major beverage brands to expand the availability of reusable packaging options at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
In line with the growing demand for reusable packaging, the Ma Hawa bottles are being launched this month at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company outlets and Union Coop stores.
“Ma Hawa’s bottled drinking water is an excellent product for smart and sustainable living, as it allows users to reduce plastic waste. The bottles are reusable and made with recycled glass materials. Our goal aligns with the UAE’s sustainability efforts, and we provide sustainable hydration to a growing eco-conscious customer base,” he concludes.
By Sichong Wang