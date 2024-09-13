ZenToes redesigns foot care packs with soothing gradients and interactive features
13 Sep 2024 --- Holistic foot care solutions brand ZenToes unveils a redesign of its product packaging, featuring vibrant colors and soothing gradients to communicate the brand’s core values of wellness and accessibility, alongside interactive packaging features.
The new format features QR codes for digital engagement, offering quick access to the ZenToes website, offering product details, application tips and details about the brand’s story.
The brand has also revised its information layout, aiming to make it easier for consumers to understand the benefits of each product and make informed purchasing decisions.
“ZenToes is committed to innovation, both in our products and in how we connect with our customers,” says Sarah Parks, founder and CEO at ZenToes.
“This new packaging is a reflection of our dedication to bringing ease, inclusivity and fun into foot care. It’s designed with the consumer in mind, making it easier to find the important details they need right when it matters most.”
Along with new packaging, ZenToes is launching new products that mimic the packaging refresh, adding innovative designs with bright colors and patterns that include the Motion Mosaic Collection for Callus, Corn and Bunion Pads, Tie Dye All Toe Spacers, Buddy Toe Wraps in ZenRainbow and a Solid Color Collection.
The new product packaging will roll out across ZenToes retailers, including Target and Walmart, throughout 2024.
