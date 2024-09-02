Ma Hawa launches water-from-air beverage bottles in the UAE
02 Sep 2024 --- Ma Hawa, an Emirati brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP, has announced the launch of its sustainable drinking water bottles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These eco-friendly water-from-air hydration solutions will be available at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Union Coop. To celebrate the launch, customers can receive discounts and complementary product samples.
Leveraging water-from-air technology, Ma Hawa extracts pure water from atmospheric humidity, offering a sustainable hydration solution in one of the most water-scarce regions of the world. This innovation is critical in the UAE, where according to the World Resources Institution is facing “extremely high water stress.”
“By providing consumers with a high-quality, eco-friendly hydration option, we aim to empower individuals to make conscious choices that benefit both themselves and the planet. Ma Hawa is more than just a product. It’s a step toward a greener future,” says Ahmed Assim, head of retail sales at Ma Hawa.
Ma Hawa’s technology provides sustainable drinking water and offers scalable solutions for homes, commercial facilities and communities. The brand is committed to raising awareness about water security and advancing atmospheric water generation technology in the UAE. With a long-term vision, Ma Hawa aspires to bring its innovative solutions to every household in the nation.
In the UAE, initiatives are fostering a “refill culture” as part of a citywide effort to provide sustainable hydration options. The Dubai Can initiative, for example, has installed 50 public water stations across the city, which have helped reduce the use of nearly 18 million 500 ml single-use plastic water bottles in just two years since its launch.
According to research, the climate change impact of the station is two to six times lower than that of bottled water. These stations provide clean, safe drinking water, kept cool at 10°C, offering a refreshing alternative for residents and visitors.