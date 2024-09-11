McDonald’s serves up Mini McFlurry and phases out plastic caps with 4-Flap Cups
11 Sep 2024 --- McDonald’s is retiring plastic McFlurry cup lids, announcing that its ice cream offering will now be served in a more environmentally friendly four-flap cup.
The packaging reoutfitting targets waste reduction and advances the fast food giant’s goal of sourcing 100% of primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of 2025.
The restaurant has also rolled out the Mini McFlurry — a smaller serving of ice cream — to participating restaurants across the US. The launch addresses the needs of customers who frequently find themselves sharing “just a bite” of dessert with friends.
“Packaging updates like this matter,” says Michael Gonda, SVP, chief impact officer of North America for McDonald’s. “Not only is this a fun new way for our US fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we’re also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments.”
The four-flap cups are currently available in several other international markets like Canada and Indonesia.
In another “landmark move” for the fast-food industry this summer, McDonald’s largest independent franchisee, Arcos Dorados Holdings, began equipping its food packaging with a 100% biodegradable barrier compound made with Janus technology by J&J Green Paper.
Last May, McDonald’s joined The Recycling Partnership’s Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, providing a multi-million-dollar grant to the initiative. With the funding, the coalition is introducing advanced sortation technology through its 100th recycling facility grant awarded to the US-based recycling assistance program Recycling Works to ensure PP stays out of landfills.