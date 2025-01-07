McKinley Packaging opens corrugated box manufacturing plant in Texas
Paper-based packaging solutions provider McKinley Packaging, a subsidiary of Bio Pappel, has received a certificate of occupancy for a new 500,000-square-foot corrugated box manufacturing plant in the city of Lancaster in Texas, US, The Business Journals reports.
The packaging plant is the company’s seventh facility in the US and is located close to major rail and other transportation corridors.
A representative of the city’s economic development team says: “The arrival of McKinley Packaging is a huge win for Lancaster and our residents. This project not only creates jobs but also positions Lancaster as a leader in sustainable industrial development.”
A representative of the city’s economic development team says: “The arrival of McKinley Packaging is a huge win for Lancaster and our residents. This project not only creates jobs but also positions Lancaster as a leader in sustainable industrial development.”
Construction of the plant began in early 2022, and McKinley Packaging expects it to play a “significant role” in the company’s growth strategy by boosting its production capacity and meeting sustainability objectives.
The facility is designed for zero-discharge water usage and incorporates “advanced recycling technologies.” The paper producer aims to lower the production process’ environmental impact while maximizing operational efficiency.
Bio Pappel, which owns McKinley Packaging, also aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and improve the circularity of its packaging production.
Location selection process
The company selected the Lancaster location as part of a multi-state selection process that began in 2020 and included locations in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. Lancaster was selected for its business-friendly environment, proximity to key markets and skilled workforce.
Over the last five years, the city has introduced over 15 million square feet of industrial space.
The new plant expects to create 125 new higher-paying jobs at full operational capacity. The roles range from production line workers to managerial positions.
As McKinley Packaging partners with regional companies and receives operational support, local businesses and suppliers might also gain from the plant. The packaging company has committed to providing educational opportunities and to raising awareness about sustainable manufacturing practices.