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Amazon partners with Menasha to integrate transparency codes on packaging
Key takeaways
- Menasha and Amazon will integrate transparency codes into packaging, enabling product authentication, richer consumer information, and enhanced trust.
- The codes leverage QR-style technology and advanced variable data printing to deliver scalable, end-to-end solutions across packaging formats.
- Adoption is expected to accelerate ahead of GS1 Sunrise 2027, positioning transparency codes as a future-proof, cost-efficient standard across industries.
Menasha Packaging has formed a strategic partnership with the Amazon Transparency Program, which aims to enable Amazon suppliers to integrate transparency codes into their packaging strategies to ensure product authenticity and enhance consumer trust.
Packaging Insights speaks to Menasha about the benefits of incorporating transparency codes in the packaging of products such as Unilever’s shampoo and conditioner combination and Atlas protein bars.
“A transparency code is a multifaceted scannable code and corresponding serial number applied to each sellable unit, or Amazon multipack, on an item. Transparency codes allow for multiple paths once scanned to drive consumers to a website and provide product information,” a Menasha spokesperson tells us.
“They are different from traditional barcodes, which only tell the store what the product is and how much it costs. A transparency code can share significantly more information and work for shoppers, stores, and companies at the same time.”
Advanced printing and tracking
According to Menasha, transparency codes usually use newer QR-style technology instead of old barcodes.
“The same code can be scanned at checkout by a cashier and scanned by a customer with a smartphone. When you scan them with your phone, they show information about the product — like ingredients, where it was made, how to recycle it, or whether it’s real and not fake.”
The graphic consumer packaging company instead offers end-to-end support for brands wanting to deliver packaging solutions to Amazon through its Advanced Variable Data Printing capabilities, which it says allow for integration of unique identifiers and tracking codes across packaging materials.
The company adds that its comprehensive solutions support a wide range of packaging formats, including folding cartons and corrugate, with flexibility for large and short production runs.
Meanwhile, Menasha’s end-to-end co-packaging services aim to streamline production and ensure quality control throughout, while supporting Amazon’s sustainability initiatives with Ship In Product Packaging compliance.
Scaling transparency codes
Menasha expects transparency code integration to become standard in the near future.
“Because of the introduction of the GS1 Sunrise 2027 program, which is switching standard barcodes to serialized 2D codes, transparency codes, and programs alike will be the way of the future and enable brands to be more open and helpful to consumers.”
During the transition to Sunrise 2027, many packages will include both a traditional barcode and a QR-style transparency code on the same box, says the company spokesperson.
Meanwhile, transparency code integration does not require many changes to packaging materials, printing processes, or production lines, according to Menasha, thus facilitating scalability.
“Given Menasha’s multi-fronted approach to printing and applying codes, the printing process does not change much. Through our digital printing assets, the code is integrated directly into the artwork, and our assets allow for each of these sellable units’ packages to have a unique code, all printing in line,” the spokesperson explains.
“As for injecting, the code is printed in line on corrugated items that you see more for multipacks sold on Amazon, for instance, a shampoo and conditioner combination. And finally, at the point of fulfillment, labels are printed on a roll and applied either by hand or in line as well.”
“Overall, this does not change the material used. It is just important to understand the needs of a product and then choose the best route of printing or application.”
Costs over time
Discussing the cost implications for brands adopting transparency codes at scale, Menasha says there are “minor setup or software changes and a small increase per package — often just fractions of a US cent.”
“Over time, transparency codes can save money and reduce waste. One code replaces multiple labels or QR codes; there is no reprinting when information changes. This results in fewer errors in recalls or expired products, and there is less customer support needed for basic questions,” the spokesperson adds.
“Companies are seeing long-term value in transparency codes as they help build trust with consumers, share accurate, up-to-date product information, reduce counterfeiting, and meet future retail and government requirements.”
Menasha adds that, because of Sunrise 2027, stores worldwide are preparing to accept transparency codes at checkout, which is said to make them “a future-safe investment” rather than a temporary trend.
Packaging segment integration
Menasha highlights that transparency codes on packaging can be adopted by a broad range of retail categories.
“A big advantage to transparency codes is companies being able to control the customer experience and products arriving correctly as intended,” the company spokesperson says.
“Retail categories suited to transparency codes include Health, Beauty, and Personal Care, where shoppers want proof of authenticity and ingredient safety. In F&B, they can show ingredients, allergens, and nutrition, while verifying freshness and expiration dates, and supporting faster recalls and less food waste.”
In Pharmaceutical and OTC medicine, the codes are said to confirm product authenticity, show batch, expiration data, and align with global serialization requirements. In the Infant and Baby Products category, the solution aims to support parents who demand ingredient and safety information.
“For Luxury Goods and Branded Apparel, transparency codes prove authenticity, and for Electronics and Consumer Technology, they confirm genuine products and link to manuals, warranties, and firmware while reducing returns and customer service calls.”