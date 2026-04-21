Tageos and Pragmatic partner to unveil RFID product lines for packaging

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Key takeaways
- Tageos and Pragmatic Semiconductor have expanded their partnership to launch paper-based NFC inlays for packaging and labels.
- The innovation allows brands to embed discreet, recyclable NFC functionality into packaging.
- The solution aims to strengthen transparency and interaction across the value chain.
Tageos, a company that specializes in the design and manufacturing of RFID inlays and tags, and Pragmatic Semiconductor, a flexible semiconductor technology provider, have expanded their long-term strategic partnership with the launch of Tageos’ latest product portfolio based on Pragmatic’s flexible and sustainable NFC Connect product line.
The EOS-932 Zero Lite PR1301 is a paper-based NFC inlay designed for integration into paper packaging and labels. It supports consumer engagement and product authentication where sustainability, form factor, and digital connectivity are important.
Matthieu Picon, CEO at Tageos, says: “Our collaboration with Pragmatic Semiconductor combines innovation with a clear vision for sustainability, enabling customers to deliver highly scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable NFC inlays for smart packaging applications.”
“The new and growing FlexIC-based product lines EOS Lite and EOS Zero Lite are yet another example of our path to success, opening new possibilities for brands to connect to their customers through their products and the consumer’s most personal device, the smartphone.”
Flexible design
The Tageos EOS Lite and EOS Zero Lite lines are said to offer antenna designs with slim, low-carbon footprints, meeting demand for item-level intelligence and market opportunities to connect physical and digital worlds.
The ultra-thin Pragmatic NFC Connect chip works with a paper-based inlay antenna, supporting “smooth integration” and enabling high-volume manufacturing, cost-effective deployment, and enhanced paper recyclability across retail packaging and labels.
The products are created at the Tageos Innovation Center of Excellence in Germany. They are the first to feature Pragmatic’s NFC Connect PR1301 chip.
According to the company, its ultra-thin, flexible design makes the chip imperceptible to the touch, allowing for discreet integration into curved surfaces, on packaging, or within products, to unlock mass market item-level intelligence in areas that used to be constrained by cost, supply chain, and sustainability challenges.
David Moore, CEO at Pragmatic Semiconductor, says: “Bringing this innovation to market is an exciting deployment of our FlexIC technology. With Tageos, we are addressing the rapidly expanding opportunity to seamlessly integrate intelligence at item level and deliver sustainable, connected experiences at scale.”
“Together, we are shaping a new era of smarter packaging, enabling direct consumer engagement with virtually any item to prove authenticity, deepen trust, and unlock data-driven insights and transparency across the value chain.”
Advancing digitalization
The paper inlay allows emerging physical-digital integration, recycling in modern retail supply chains, and the digitization of the consumer journey via scalable digital product identity and consumer smartphone interaction.
The solution aims to support brands and retailers in embedding discreet NFC functionality into packaging without altering its appearance.
The packaging industry is increasing its focus on RFID technology in supporting daily operations. Last year, Avery Dennison partnered with Walmart to advance the use of RFID labels in meat packaging.
Recently, Packaging Insights spoke to Xedion at SEMICON Japan about its RFID and sensor solutions in logistics and packaging.