Metal packaging popularity proliferates amid industry uncertainties
Metal packaging is infinitely recyclable, has high market value, and is one of the most recycled materials in the world due to established recycling infrastructure. We explore how environmental sustainability, the latest recycling technology, and international tariffs are shaping demand in the industry.
“Metal’s innate qualities allow it to be used and recycled repeatedly without any loss to its inherent properties,” Chas Aylsworth, director of Commercial at Trivium Packaging, tells Packaging Insights.
“This is unlike other materials that have limited ability to be recycled before the material is no longer able to be used to form a new product.”
Trivium recently added its “best-selling” beverage bottle line, the Pacific Round product family, a 1 L bottle with an industry-standard 38 mm ROPP (Roll-On Pilfer-Proof screw cap) neck finish. “The bottle size is extremely popular for brands that focus on premium, individual unit sales typically at grocery or convenience stores.”
Aylsworth says that Trivium observes the largest demands for metal-based solutions in F&B, aerosols, and home/personal care. “This is especially [relevant for] eco-conscious brands seeking to improve their sustainability.”
Meanwhile, Innova Market Insights data reveals a 2% increase in packaging using metal materials with sustainable claims from April 2020 to March 2025. Tin was the leading packaging format among these launches, offering durability and eco-conscious appeal.
Tariffs shake industry stability
Regarding the currently unstable international tariff landscape, Aylsworth says that the US tariffs greatly impact Trivium and its customers’ businesses. “Therefore, [the tariffs] will also impact consumers.”
Aylsworth explains that the tariffs are directly adding costs up and down the supply chain, all the way to consumers, disrupting supply chains, and lowering US manufacturing business efficiencies. Meanwhile, frequent changes to tariff-related legislation are creating “immense volatility” in managing a long-lead-time supply chain.
“Localized investments and tariff mitigation strategies that make sense today may be less desirable tomorrow, imposing risk and volatility on supply and potentially impacting day-to-day operations.”
“Cost inflation is halting growth projects and job creation, particularly in high elasticity segments. Inflation also raises prices throughout the value chain, causing manufacturers, brands, and consumers to pay more.”
Aylsworth adds that long-term industry risk is increasing due to a disproportionate cost disadvantage compared to other substrates.
“Uncertain and dynamic tariff environment is keeping potential metal supply investments on the sidelines (for the time being).”
“The tariffs dramatically increased the invested cash required to run a business, given the much higher cost of inventory.”
Recycling tech innovations
We recently interviewed Kopu Water’s founder, Justin Mahy, who elaborated on why the hospitality industry is choosing aluminum over plastic and glass applications.
Mahy explained that aluminium is “recyclable everywhere, and in demand due to the residual value of the packaging.”
“Of all aluminum ever created, 75% is still in use today. This dynamic is driven by market economics. Where glass has a negative residual value, aluminum cans and bottles are worth over US$1,000 a ton. Headwinds for glass are winds at the back of aluminum.”
Recently, Tomra Recycling expanded its advanced metal recycling portfolio with the first application of its AI-based GainNext sorting technology. The deep learning solution can improve the purity of molded aluminum scraps, supporting processors and recyclers.
Tom Jansen, head of sales at the Tomra Metals Segment, said: “This latest application enhances dry mechanical sorting of mixed metals, offering a cost-effective solution with a low cost per ton thanks to its high throughput and significantly reduced manual sorting requirements.”
Aylsworth says: “We continue to improve our products in sustainability, design, and capabilities. We continually seek new opportunities to improve our offerings by providing new and innovative packaging solutions, including new shapes and designs, to enhance the consumer experience and appeal.”