ProAmpac’s spotted pouch slashes plastic use for ScottsMiracle-Gro’s insecticide
ProAmpac has developed a spotted pouch for ScottsMiracle-Gro’s Ortho Home Defense Max insecticide brand.
The spotted pouch is designed to combine the durability of rigid containers with the efficiency of flexible packaging, delivering the same volume of product using significantly less plastic.
“The new Ortho Home Defense Max packaging represents a major step forward in sustainability and consumer convenience,” says Keith Miller, senior packaging engineer at ScottsMiracle-Gro.
Consumers can use the spotted pouch to refill their existing dispensing system instead of purchasing a new one, enhancing ease of use and supporting sustainability by “dramatically” reducing the plastic required per unit.
“By introducing a spouted pouch, we’ve significantly reduced our plastic packaging footprint while ensuring that our customers continue to receive the high-performance pest control solutions they trust,” Miller explains.
Printing and laminating tech
The spotted pouch design incorporates ProAmpac’s chemical- and UV-resistant printing along with its laminating technology, ensuring durability and product integrity while promoting sustainability.
This design enhances consumer convenience and reduces the plastic required per unit.
By shifting from a rigid container to a flexible pouch, the new packaging uses 90% less plastic, significantly reduces overall weight, and is better suited for e-commerce distribution.
Recently, ProAmpac expanded its dairy packaging portfolio with Butter Fresh Parchment and foil-paper-based protective wraps. It also partnered with ScottsMiracle-Gro to develop a fiber-based, curbside-recyclable bag for its seed brand.