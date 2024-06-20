Metsä Tissue purchases converting lines for packaging solutions at Swedish mill
20 Jun 2024 --- Metsä Tissue has appointed Netherlands-based industrial equipment supplier Valmet to provide two complete tissue converting lines, including packaging solutions, to its mill in Mariestad, Sweden.
The deal covers digital services, training and support after operations begin. The order follows the previous delivery of a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 tissue making line to the same mill. Both deliveries are part of Metsä Tissue’s expansion and modernization project “The Future Mill,” aimed at improving environmental and operational performance.
The purchase of the two lines is included in Valmet’s orders received in Q1 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.
“We have a long history with Valmet and with the addition of converting technologies in its portfolio we clearly see the synergies with Valmet’s end-to-end solution, including tissue machine and converting lines,” says Esa Paavolainen, vice president for Projects at Metsä Tissue.
“[Valmet’s] cutting-edge technologies and proven performance will ensure optimal production, a safer working environment and a more efficient tissue production.”
Value chain upgrades
Metsä Group’s Tissue and Greaseproof Papers business, Metsä Tissue, produces hygiene products for households and professionals, and greaseproof papers for food preparation and packaging.
The group’s 2023 sales were €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) and it oversees approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Group’s parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative is owned by around 90,000 Finnish forest owners.
The latest delivery comprises two Valmet Perini Constellation tissue converting lines and the packaging machinery needed for the production of rolled tissue. “The machinery represents the latest technology for efficiency, flexibility and low energy consumption,” states Valmet.
“This is one of Valmet’s first projects implementing the complete value chain, combining a Valmet tissue making line and converting technologies. It’s a unique offering in the market,” says Gianfranco Agnusdei, vice president of sales, marketing and services, Tissue Converting business unit, Paper business line, Valmet.
“With it, we have developed a one-stop solution to actualize the integrated factory concept.”
This activity follows “significant financial impacts” for Metsä Group as thousands of Finland’s workers held strikes in March over government plans to introduce labor reforms that would limit union powers, lower social welfare and make it easier to terminate employment contracts.
In other Metsä Group activities, the Finland-based specialist broke ground on a commercial-scale factory in April to produce its subsidiary Metsä Spring’s new packaging solution called Muoto. Currently in demonstration, Muoto products are wood-based alternatives to plastic packaging that can be utilized in takeaway, tray and combo packaging.