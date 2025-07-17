China begins production at world’s first 200k tons mixed plastic scrap recycling plant
The world’s first industrial plant capable of deep cracking 200,000 tons of mixed scrap plastics annually has begun trial operations in Jieyang, China. The city government has pledged continued support and outlined a roadmap to establish the city as a global base for the plastic chemical recycling industry.
According to Wang Shaole, deputy party secretary of Jieyang, the project has adopted the world’s first chemical recycling process technology and the world’s first integrated equipment of its kind.
“Through deep catalytic cracking, low-value mixed scrap plastics are directly converted into high-value-added chemical raw materials in a ‘one-step’ process, which will effectively solve the problem of plastic pollution and achieve high-value recycling and utilization,” says Wang at a news conference in China.
“With the vigorous promotion and application of the project in the following years, it is expected to help alleviate China’s external dependence on crude oil and contribute Chinese solutions to the world’s development of the green circular economy.”
Technology boosts expansion
Guangdong Dongyue Chemical Technology is the operator of the project in Jieyang. Zhang Xingong, chairman at Guangdong Dongyue Chemical Technology, explains that instead of the commonly used two-step process of “classifying and dissolving first before processing into chemical raw materials,” the project’s technology does not require complex sorting of various low-value mixed scrap plastics.
“It can directly convert them into high-value-added chemical raw materials, greatly reducing the sorting cost of plastics and achieving a product yield of more than 92%,” says Zhang.
Regarding environmental considerations, he says the project’s technology has the “characteristics of being driven by innovation, prioritizing quality, efficiency, keeping green and low-carbon, and sustainability.”
Local officials said the project improves the city’s business climate. Plans are underway for the project’s phase II and III, aiming to process over three million tons of scrap plastics annually.
Wang expects the city to develop a “market-oriented, rule of law, and international first-class business environment” to attract and serve international enterprises. “It will help accumulate more valuable experience for the city to promote more major and key project implementation in Jieyang in the months to come.”