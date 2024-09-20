Mondi bakes recyclability into new “thinnest paper possible” bread packaging
20 Sep 2024 --- Mondi has partnered with Welton, Bibby and Baron (WBB), a packaging supplier to the UK food and FMCG markets, to introduce recyclable paper-based bread bags to retail shelves. The white and brown paper bags are crafted from Mondi’s Functional Barrier Paper Reduce solution.
Mondi produces the strong base kraft paper from responsibly sourced fibers and coats it in-house to ensure the final packaging’s essential barrier properties.
FunctionalBarrier Paper Reduce is marketed as the “thinnest paper possible” in Mondi’s barrier paper range, offering the strength needed for higher filling weights while delivering food compliant protection against water vapor, grease and moisture.
The final packaging keeps the bread fresh, soft and moist, while offering a recyclable alternative to the previous unrecyclable packaging, highlights Mondi. WBB is applying the brown and white paper bags to different pre-packed fresh bread products.
“Close collaboration with the Mondi team meant we had access to a lot of expertise throughout the whole process, enabling us to turn around this brilliant result in such a short time frame,” comments Andrew Lockyear, technical manager at Welton Bibby & Baron.
“To meet possible future regulative requirements, we’ll be working with Mondi a lot more, further improving existing solutions and proactively leading the sustainability game.”
Recyclable glassine window feature
Both bags have a premium appearance with windows so that consumers can easily see the bread inside and, at the same time, support recyclability of the packaging. The brown bag has a glassine window, which can be disposed of in the paper bin and recycled together with the bag.
The white bag comes with a detachable film window that can be separated easily from the paper part and disposed of in separate recycling bins by the end consumer.
The paper bags qualify for a recycling label from the On Pack Recycling Label Scheme and can be recycled via curbside collection by consumers across the UK.
“With our MAP2030 sustainability targets, we are fully committed to developing circular packaging options to satisfy our customers and their end users, who are looking for more sustainable and convenient solutions in their shopping habits and overall lifestyles,” says Mick Robinson, business solutions manager, Functional Paper and Films at Mondi.
“Long-standing partnerships like this mean we can actively support brands and retailers in their steps toward sustainability.”
In other paper-based advances, Sonoco has released fully recyclable packaging for plant-based food products under Marigold Health Foods. The items have been equipped with Sonoco’s EnviroCan paper bottom, which secures food safety and shelf life by providing an oxygen and moisture barrier. The user-friendly solution is curbside-recyclable after consumption.