Mondi equips glassware manufacturer with luxury containerboard packs
Mondi has partnered with Zwiesel Glas to develop packaging that safeguards its glassware and enhances customer’s first impression. The packaging solution aims to complement the artistry of Zwiesel Glas’ product.
Based in Bavaria, Germany, Zwiesel Glas is renowned for its crystal glassware, crafted through traditional hand-blown techniques and precision machine production. Turning to Mondi, the company aims to create an unboxing experience for customers to “sense the luxury and care that has gone into both the glass and its presentation.”
A key element of this collaboration is the involvement of a colleague working for both companies, fostering coordination between product development and packaging design.
Lisa Müller, director brand and product management at Zwiesel Glas, says: “Owning one of our handmade pieces is about more than just the glass — it’s about creating memorable moments. Mondi’s thoughtful packaging makes that first interaction truly special, enhancing the connection customers feel from the moment they unbox our product.”
Unboxing experience
For Zwiesel Glas’ “Handmade” collection — comprising mouth-blown, handcrafted pieces — the company sought packaging that would mirror the outlook of its products.
The Handmade range features “wafer-thin walls, intricate stems, and unique shapes.” Mondi’s custom packaging solution complements this artistry. The unboxing process is designed to immerse customers in a sensory journey, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to elegance and quality.
The outer layer of the packaging features uncoated containerboard paper made from 190 g of fresh fiber, printed using offset technology. The Zwiesel Glas logo is embossed against silver foil stripes. The companies say that this detail is integral to the experience, allowing customers to perceive quality through the packaging’s velvety texture and matte finish.
The inner layers of the box, using flexo printing, showcase white fonts on a colored background. Achieving the combination of materials and embossing required multiple iterations, ensuring the packaging aligns with Zwiesel Glas’s brand identity.
Last year, Mondi secured a €95 million (US$103.4 million) investment at its Świecie containerboard mill in Poland. The mill aimed to meet growing customer demand for heavy-duty packaging, enhance product quality, and improve its environmental performance.