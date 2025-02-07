DTM Print launches color printer for increased label quality
DTM Print has released the LX4000e Color Label Printer, for increased brightness, durability, and optical density of labels. The printer is the latest edition to the LX series and features DTM Print's Big Ink System and ClearView Ink Tank to increase user efficiency and color quality.
The printer is manufactured by Primera Technology, and marketed and distributed by DTM Print under its brand. It has a native 1200 dots per inch (dpi) resolution and a maximum print resolution of up to 1200 dpi x 4800 dpi.
According to DTM Print the printer can produce labels with a width of up to 210 mm and a length of up to 610 mm, achieving a print speed of up to 114 mm per second.
DTM Print's Big Ink System uses dyes and pigment inks for increased brightness, and process black ink, a type of ink color, provides a deep tone and sharp contrasts in label imaging.
According to DTM Print, process black ink has various benefits, including better water and chemical resistance, compatibility with specialty label media, and resistance to smearing, ensuring labels are “crisp and legible under various environmental conditions.”
Lea König, product manager for Labelling Solutions at DTM Print, says: “We’re happy to unveil the LX4000e, a desktop color label printer. For businesses requiring large quantities of labels without sacrificing print quality and at a minimal cost per label, the LX4000e stands out as an excellent option.”
Using the ClearView Ink Tank system provides users with a straightforward reading system of ink levels without needing to open the printer’s cover. According to DTM Print, this reduces downtime, ensures maximum productivity, and gives users more control over their printing.
Maintaining quality
The LX4000e printer belongs to the LX-Series, which facilitates the easy replacement of self-priming ink tanks. According to DTM Print, it can print up to 7,500 labels a day and has a steel frame for protection in offices or warehouses.
The printer is compatible with Windows 10/11 and macOS operating systems, featuring various data interfaces, including Ethernet and USB 2.0 wired ports. Additionally, Windows can access the printer wirelessly.
Meanwhile, Epson presented its color label solutions at Pack Expo International 2024. Epson demonstrated its new ColorWorks on-demand color label printers designed for businesses across various industries, including cosmetic, F&B, and pharmaceutical. The CW-C8000 color inkjet printer (gloss) allows users to produce labels with vibrant image quality and crisp precision at “incredible” print speeds.