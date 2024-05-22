Mondi partners with packaging machines provider for paper-based coffee wrappers
22 May 2024 --- Mondi has created a new secondary paper packaging solution for wrapping bundles of food and drinks, replacing conventional plastic shrink film. The new paper solution, TrayWrap, is made with Mondi’s Advantage StretchWrap and can be used by coffee brands to secure 12 coffee packages for transportation across Sweden.
By working with packaging machinery provider Meurer, Mondi has ensured that existing machinery can be adapted to accommodate this new solution.
The packaging technology used is similar to that for film technology, facilitating the modification of existing processes instead of investing in new machines, stresses the packaging giant. Extensive independent testing has proven the effectiveness of the solution, it continues.
The paper wrap holds the coffee packs tightly in place with 4–6 adhesive dots on the bottom side of the existing corrugated tray. Pre-punched folding points ensure stability on each open side, meaning that the products can be seen, stacked, transported and easily unpacked for sale.
Larsgoran Berglund, business development manager for Kraft Paper at Mondi, says: “Our aim is to be always innovating and providing solutions that work for the product, the customer and the environment. By working closely with Meurer, we are jointly mapping out a path to sustainability that is convenient for customers, supporting them in achieving their own sustainability goals.”
Same machinery, new packaging
Advantage StretchWrap is 100% kraft paper made from renewable resources. It has no coating, is fully recyclable and easy for retail customers to dispose of in Europe’s existing paper recycling streams.
The solution has a “unique” combination of mechanical properties, asserts Mondi. While having a high strength and “excellent” puncture resistance, the material exhibits stretchability, making it suitable for grouped packaging applications in line with future regulatory requirements in Europe.
Meurer’s latest Paper Hood Machine uses an in-line paper technology that has higher resistance against mechanical stress, which means it can handle various paper qualities including Mondi’s Advantage StretchWrap.
Jens Averbeck, senior global key account manager at Meurer, comments: “We are delighted to be working with Mondi, developing solutions that will provide food and drink producers with effective and secure packaging solutions that reduce or replace unnecessary plastic.”
“This is just one example of how effective paper can be in securing goods, and we look forward to working with more food producers with this product and process, tackling today’s challenges in the FMCG industries.”
