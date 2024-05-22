Borealis signs first Austrian wind and solar PPA with Burgenland Energie
22 May 2024 --- Borealis has partnered with Austria-based wind and solar power producer and green tech solution provider Burgenland Energie on a power purchase agreement (PPA).
Under the ten-year agreement, renewable electricity will be provided by a hybrid renewable energy park located in Nickelsdorf, Austria, which is owned by Burgenland Energie’s subsidiaries Nick Alpha and Wind PV Operation.
Burgenland Energie will begin supplying roughly 70 GWh per year of wind and solar energy to Borealis facilities in Schwechat, Austria, from January 2026. This contribution equates to powering approximately 15,855 households annually.
With the signing of the PPA, Burgenland Energie says it is proving its status as a wind power pioneer and the largest producer of wind energy in Austria. The company is also advancing as a leader in solar energy by constructing wind and solar hybrid parks throughout the country.
“We are extremely proud to announce the signing of this significant hybrid Power Purchase Agreement with Burgenland Energie. We, thereby, take another step toward our goal of sourcing all electricity for our operations from renewable sources by the end of 2030,” says Thomas Gangl, Borealis CEO.
“This new partnership exemplifies our dedication to spearheading the energy transition as well as our commitment to our purpose of re-inventing essentials for sustainable living.”
Taking the Burgenland climate-neutral
The project also aligns with Burgenland Energie’s ambition to transform Burgenland into one of the world’s first climate-neutral and energy-independent regions through renewable sources. In doing so, Burgenland Energie aims to support Austria’s goal of achieving 100% renewable energy in its electricity system.
“When discussing climate change and the steps we’re taking to combat it, it’s crucial to recognize that individuals and companies play pivotal roles in achieving our goals. The partnership between Borealis and Burgenland Energie exemplifies how collective efforts can drive significant change, demonstrating that preserving our planet while maintaining high levels of innovation and technology is indeed achievable,” adds Stephan Sharma, Burgenland Energie CEO.
“By harnessing wind and solar energy from Burgenland from our wind-solar-agriculture hybrid park, we power Borealis, a perfect synergy for the challenges we face. I take pride in our proactive approach to making a difference.”
Borealis is securing 55% renewable electricity for its operations in Austria and making headway toward its goal of sourcing 100% of electricity for its Polyolefins and Base Chemicals business units from renewable sources by the end of the decade.
The newly established PPA is expected to lead to a significant reduction of approximately 7,300 metric tons of annual Scope 2 emissions (indirect greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the purchase or acquisition of electricity, steam, heat and cooling). Over the ten-year PPA period, this equals a decrease of 73,000 metric tons in Scope 2 emissions.
