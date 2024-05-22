PulPac continues industry tie-ups to expand Dry Molded Fiber pack applications
22 May 2024 --- PulPac is collaborating with OptiPack, a provider of packaging prints and barrier solutions, to explore new options for customized Dry Molded Fiber packaging.
The company shares that colored and patterned tissue presents a “unique opportunity for PulPac’s customers to differentiate their products in the market.”
“Where traditional fiber-forming methods have difficulties, Dry Molded Fiber offers unparalleled flexibility in incorporating colors and patterns into packaging solutions. This capability enhances product aesthetics and opens doors for new types of products that demand personalized branding elements.”
OptiPack provides its expertise in developing tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of today’s packaging industry, including regulatory compliances.
With OptiPack’s flexibility and proficiency in print customization for the standard tissue used by PulPac, customers can explore options to enhance the visual appeal of their Dry Molded Fiber products, ranging from different prints to varying colors.
“Our partnership enables us to push the boundaries of fiber-based packaging and deliver tailor-made solutions that empower brands to stand out while reducing their environmental footprint,” says Pia Hellgren, key account manager at OptiPack.
Collaborations and expansions
PulPac, in its quest for sustainable packaging solutions, has recently entered into a series of strategic partnerships, aiming to broaden the applications of its Dry Molded Fiber technology.
The company’s proprietary tech boasts advantages over traditional fiber forming, including a reduction in cost and environmental impact, due to its minimal water and energy consumption.
PulPac joined forces with Greece-based Matrix Pack Group to develop single-use cutlery and with Seaman Paper, a global manufacturer of environmentally sustainable specialty paper and packaging solutions, to unlock new possibilities for customized Dry Molded Fiber packaging using colored and patterned barrier crepe paper.
The packaging giant also partnered with Danish brand Lakrids By Bülow to explore confectionery packaging alternatives and equipped Swedish coffee chain Da Matteo with Dry Molded Fiber takeaway lids.
Additionally, PulPac joined the not-for-profit print and paper advocacy group Two Sides as a new member. Packaging Insights sat down with the company’s market developer, Sara Fransson, to discuss the benefits of collaborative knowledge in a dynamic packaging landscape.
