Mondi partners with Polish food packager to increase paper-based shopping bag production efficiency
Mondi has collaborated with Dobis, a Polish paper packaging company, to increase the production efficiency of paper shopping bags for the fashion, fast food and retail industries.
Mondi combines expertise with Dobis to optimize paper grades and reduce paper weight without sacrificing strength or print quality.
The paper shopping bags contain recycled fibres, pointing toward new directions in sustainably manufactured paper-based bags. The collaboration aims to reduce material consumption, improve print quality and maintain high strength standards.
“Over the past three years, Dobis has relied on Mondi’s broad portfolio of paper products, ranging from 100% fresh fiber to papers with recycled content,” says Gerhard Pachler, regional sales director of Speciality Kraft Paper at Mondi.
Mondi supplies Dobis with paper from its Eco/Vantage selection, which Dobis converts into more sustainable, lightweight paper. The paper Mondi offers includes Light Fashion, Kraft Pro and Kraft Classic.
Arkadiusz Starzyński, sales director at Dobis, says: “By using Mondi’s Eco/Vantage paper with water-based inks, Dobis has achieved high-speed production with lower ink consumption and costs. In addition, by optimizing the paper quality, we have minimized glue consumption during folding and gluing.”
Expanding production
Mondi’s production facilities are growing as it increases efforts to reach sustainability goals. In November, Mondi completed a €90 million (US$95 million) investment upgrade in its Mszczonów plant in Poland, making it the largest corrugated solutions plant in the country.
Meanwhile, the packager has announced a new extrusion line at the Mondi Coating Štĕti in Czechia. The new line is part of a broader investment in machinery that incorporates coating and slitting capabilities.