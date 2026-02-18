Mondi and Hungarian packager launch fiber-based fresh food boxes

- Industry news
Key takeaways
- Mondi and Pacapime Hungary are launching corrugated fruit and vegetable packaging in Europe.
- Pacapime Hungary uses Mondi’s ProVantage SmartKraft Brown for reliable packaging performance.
- Both companies prioritize sustainability, investing in eco-friendly solutions.
Mondi and corrugated cardboard packaging and paperboard manufacturer Pacapime Hungary are bringing corrugated packaging for fruit and vegetables to the Central and Western European markets.
The companies are harnessing their high-quality containerboard, technical expertise, and long-term collaboration to develop packaging that reduces food waste, creates value across the supply chain, and protects fresh produce from field to shelf.
Pacapime Hungary says it relies on Mondi’s ProVantage SmartKraft Brown containerboard grade to ensure these criteria.
ProVantage SmartKraft Brown features a fully fresh fiber top ply, ensuring high surface integrity and consistent quality. Its strength properties are said to support reliable burst and tear resistance. Furthermore, consistent runnability and processing properties allow for efficient production and dependable box performance.
“High-quality kraftliners are important in fresh produce applications,” says Tom Pissens, managing director at Pacapime Hungary. “The paper must consistently support box performance, as our customers rely on us to deliver quality packaging every time.”
Stability and expertise
Pacapime Hungary operates a 42,000 square meter corrugated production site in Mórahalom with an annual capacity of up to 180 million square meters. The company supplies customers in Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Serbia, and Western Europe, with a strong focus on fresh produce boxes for apples, pears, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
“Business is about people and long-term trust,” says Lynn Pissens, managing director at Pacapime Hungary. “Our collaboration with Mondi provides the stability and technical expertise that allow us to deliver consistent quality and drive innovation together.”
Sustainability is a shared priority for both companies. Pacapime Hungary says it has invested in water treatment systems, solar panels, and transparent certification processes to meet growing customer demand for sustainability.
Meanwhile, Mondi’s full fiber mix containerboard portfolio reportedly supports circular packaging solutions designed to protect products while optimizing material efficiency.
Earlier this year, Mondi, Kelpi, and Guardpack trialled seaweed and paper-based materials for wet wipe packaging.