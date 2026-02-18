Sidel provides laser tech to support PET bottle lightweighting

- Industry news
Key takeaways
- Sidel’s EvoBlow Laser technology has supported Refresco in lightweighting 1.5 L PET bottles, improving efficiency and reducing material use.
- The technology offers precise preform heating, ensuring stability and quality in production, even with 100% rPET.
- Refresco has experienced operational improvements, including reduced energy consumption, enhanced productivity, and simplified process settings.
Refresco, a global independent beverage solutions provider, has lightweighted its 1.5 L PET bottles using Sidel’s EvoBlow Laser, which was installed at its facility in Bruchsal, Germany, over a year ago .
The laser technology is said to enable more precise preform heating than an alternative to traditional halogen-powered heating, while enabling full control and up to 36 heating lines along the preform.
Gabriele Luna, head of indirect procurement at Refresco, says: “We’ve been able to lightweight the bottles while keeping them robust and strong. For us, the real value is the level of control and stability this technology brings to everyday production.”
“Innovations like this support Refresco’s broader ambition to continuously reduce material use, increase recycled content, and improve operational efficiency across our European footprint. What’s important for us is that new technologies are scalable, industrially robust, and ready for high volume operations — that’s where they start to make a difference.”
Coert Michielsen, chief supply chain officer at Refresco, adds: “We’re very happy with the relationship we have with Sidel. They keep us sharp and challenge us constructively and they are available across more than 45 of our plants worldwide.”
Marina De Barros, executive vice president of customer management Europe and Central Asia at Sidel, says: “Trust is something Sidel and Refresco have built over time, across several innovations and shared projects. We are working side by side with Refresco, sharing and exchanging on market trends and business challenges. This guides us to continuously adapt and develop the technologies of the future.”
Lighter weight, same performance
The EvoBlow Laser enables Refresco to reduce its material usage by up to 15%, according to the companies.
The technology is also said to boost efficiency by improving line operations and ease of work, especially when working with recycled PET (rPET).
Refresco has tested the EvoBlow Laser with up to 100% rPET and produces bottles with 50% and 70% rPET with the same blowing recipe. Side’s laser also saves energy during production, according to Refresco.
Daniel Debruijn, PET expert at Refresco, comments: “Every day, I manage many changes of preform or material. With the traditional halogen oven, we often have to adjust the process multiple times. With the laser, you reload a new recipe, start the blower, and the bottle is right the first time.”
“The stability and simplicity of process settings make unplanned stops stress-free for the operators. By eliminating warm up and cool down time, this stable technology is always ready, increasing productivity.”
Recently, Sidel installed an aseptic PET bottling line for an Indian dairy drink brand and provided a PET peroxide-resistant bottle system to a hair care brand.
Last year, we spoke to Sidel Mexico about how it leverages the growing demand for returnable PET and glass bottles in the country.