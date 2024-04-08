Nature Works teams up with Italian packager for compostable coffee pods
08 Apr 2024 --- Nature Works, a manufacturer of polylactic acid (PLA) biopolymers made from renewable resources, and IMA Coffee have developed a compostable coffee pod solution compatible with Keurig brewers.
The solution targeted at North America delivers high-quality brewing performance. It can be produced at commercial speeds that match incumbents and is made from compostable, bio-based materials.
By combining Nature Works’ expertise in processing Ingeo PLA biopolymer with IMA Coffee’s skills in the manufacturing of processing and packaging technologies, the companies have launched a simpler compostable coffee pod solution and supply chain compared to previous applications.
“This solution removes the burden from brands and roasters who are looking for a compostable pod with a long shelf life that preserves the taste and aroma of the coffee,” says Flavio Di Marcotullio, strategic marketing manager for Single Serve Beverages at Nature Works.
“These Ingeo pods provide a reliable brewing experience for consumers and do not sacrifice expected performance for sustainability.”
Cost-effective taste preservation
For the rigid capsule body, Nature Works combined non-compounded, highly crystalline and heat-resistant Ingeo PLA grades with a refined single-stage thermoforming process to achieve production rates comparable to incumbent PP capsules.
The rigid thermoformed capsule was then combined with a nonwoven filter and multi-layer top lidding solution also made with Ingeo. Using one primary material through all three components of a coffee pod is more cost-effective and offers greater consistency when heat sealing the components together, preserving the taste and aroma of the enclosed coffee, explains Nature Works.
Last year, Packaging Insights spoke to Mariagiovanna Vetere, global public affairs director at the company, about the growth of the emerging bioplastics industry and how legislation is having a positive impact on pushing toward ecological innovations.
Commercial line speeds
The partnership between Nature Works and IMA Coffee began in April 2021, with accelerated testing announced in February 2022. IMA Coffee and Nature Works presented the coffee pods at the AMI Single-Serve Capsules conference held between March 19–20 in Boston, US.
IMA Coffee Lab validated the new solution by conducting compatibility testing on the rigid capsules, filter and top-lidding films. The micro-leakage detection testing performed at IMA Coffee Lab helped identify and achieve the optimal material sealing parameters and limits for the compostable components to ensure reliable performance when brewing pods.
IMA also defined the suitable setup of IMA packaging machinery to handle the assembly, filling and sealing of the pods successfully at commercial line speeds.
“Over the past few years, IMA’s approach to sustainability has led to the design and adaptation of packaging technologies to effectively handle compostable materials. The collaboration between Nature Works and IMA, bolstered by IMA OpenLab, the group’s network of technological laboratories and testing facilities, laid the groundwork for a new market-ready coffee pod,” says Alessandro Nobili, head of product and project management at IMA Coffee’s Packaging division.
“Multiple studies and tests on the new compostable material and its performance throughout the packaging process have led to the proper configuration of IMA’s coffee pod filling and sealing machines, enabling them to handle the rigid capsule, filter and multi-layered top lid made of Ingeo PLA biopolymer with high precision.”
“This will facilitate the easy setup of new production lines, thereby offering a turnkey compostable and sustainable solution at high production speeds, ensuring high-quality brewing.”
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim