NBCo joins PulPac and PA Consulting to scale fiber bottles for personal care
Key takeaways
- NBCo joins PulPac and PA Consulting’s Bottle Collective to accelerate scalable fiber-bottle solutions for beauty and personal care.
- The partnership aims to meet high design and performance standards, with NBCo contributing manufacturing capabilities.
- The Collective supports the industry shift toward fiber packaging, addressing the beauty sector’s waste problem.
NBCo has become a member of the Bottle Collective initiative by PulPac and PA Consulting. The Singapore-based provider of a wet molded fiber alternative to plastic aims to help the collective explore Dry Molder Fiber packaging for the beauty and personal care sectors.
“We’re now looking to push both Dry and Wet bottles as part of our portfolio,” says Alvin Lim, CEO and founder at NBCo.
“The Bottle Collective is a natural extension of our mission to scale regenerative fiber systems. By combining PulPac’s innovation with our manufacturing expertise, we can broaden what’s possible for fiber bottles and bring circular packaging to more brands around the world.”
Jamie Stone, design, innovation and sustainability expert at PA Consulting, adds: “NBCo’s experience in mass manufacture and expertise in fiber materials complements the Collective’s focus.”
“Together we’re bridging innovation and industrialization, driving faster progress toward viable, scalable fiber-bottle solutions.”
Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac, comments: “The beauty segment sets high standards for design and functionality. We need to meet those expectations and offer a scalable, high-quality alternative aligned with environmental goals.”
“The collective continues to prove the power of collaboration. By uniting expertise across the value chain — from materials and design to production and scale-up — we’re moving closer to commercial-ready fiber bottles that meet the highest standards for performance and circularity.”
Fiberization in beauty packaging
The Bottle Collective assists companies in their transition to fiber-based bottle systems, while striving to support “aesthetics, performance, and responsibility.”
Currently, the beauty industry generates over 120 billion packaging units annually, many of which end up in landfills, according to The Courage to Change Report.
The Bottle Collective also includes brands committed to adopting fiber-based bottles: Diageo, Opella (formerly Sanofi), Haleon, and Logoplaste.
We sat down with Fager to discuss what makes PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber competitively priced and environmentally sustainable.
Recently, PulPac joined forces with Future Materials Sweden to drive the adoption of fiber-based packaging.