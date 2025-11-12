PulPac partners with Swedish start-up to scale fiber-based solutions
Key takeaways
- PulPac has partnered with Future Materials Sweden to accelerate the shift from single-use plastics to fiber-based packaging.
- The collaboration combines PulPac’s sustainable molding innovation with Future Materials Sweden’s expertise in plastic injection molding and tool manufacturing to expand fiber-based applications.
- PulPac continues global expansion, including partnerships with SIG for paper-based closures and introducing Dry Molded Fiber in Asia.
PulPac has joined forces with Future Materials Sweden to drive the transition from plastics to fiber-based packaging solutions. The partnership aims to leverage PulPac’s patented Dry Molded Fiber technology to reduce dependency on single-use plastics.
Future Materials Sweden offers experience from the plastic injection molding industry and tool manufacturing. PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology allows the production of fiber-based packaging with “unmatched design possibilities and minimal environmental impact.”
Morgan Svensson, founder of Future Materials Sweden, says: “We are excited to partner with PulPac and contribute to the transformation of the packaging industry. Our combined strengths create a strong foundation for innovation and growth.”
“As consumers demand better alternatives, sustainability and circularity are no longer just ethical choices — they have become powerful competitive advantages. Innovative and responsibly produced fiber-based packaging gives brands the opportunity to lead rather than follow.”
Scaling up new solutions
PulPac aims to replace single-use plastics with renewable materials, while reducing water and energy consumption compared to traditional manufacturing methods.
Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac, says: “Dry Molded Fiber opens up enormous opportunities far beyond food packaging, where we’ve already seen strong traction.”
“There are countless segments waiting to be explored, and partnerships like this, built on expertise and the right mindset to move the needle, allow us to push those boundaries responsibly and at scale.”
Earlier this year, Pulpac partnered with SIG to develop paper-based closures for SIG’s aseptic cartons,leveraging Pulpac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology. The companies aim to reduce water use in the molding process and cut CO2 emissions.
Meanwhile, the company is also expanding its presence in Asia. Last month, PulPac licensee HZ Green Pulp began commercially producing Dry Molded Fiber coffee lids in Malaysia. The company now supplies Dry Molded Fiber products to local markets.
In April, PulPac’s Modula machine from TechTribe completed its Site Acceptance Testing for Nippon Molding, a producer of egg trays for Japan’s poultry industry. This achievement supported the introduction of PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology in Japan.