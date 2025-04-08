Nelipak expands Asia-Pacific operations to meet regional medical packaging demands
Nelipak Corporation, a manufacturer of packaging solutions for medical devices, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical drug delivery, is expanding its Asia-Pacific operations to deliver packaging directly to its regional customers and through local partners.
To meet evolving customer demands, Nelipak is enhancing its regional capabilities by expanding commercial, technical, and service support. The company is also introducing new packaging innovations and technologies tailored to the unique needs of healthcare providers across the region.
Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak, says: “Our healthcare packaging solutions are widely used and have been used extensively in the Asia-Pacific region for over 30 years. Direct engagement enables us to work closely with customers to ensure that our packaging solutions are tailored to specific requirements, from concept to completion.”
“By working directly [with customers], we can deliver value by streamlining processes, reducing costs, and avoiding validation of alternatives — without compromising quality or service.”
Solutions for changing needs
Nelipak’s healthcare packaging portfolio includes custom designed sterile-barrier solutions such as coated roll-stock, die cut lids and sheets, pouches, and bags. These offerings utilize various material substrates, including Tyvek, medical papers, films, and foil laminates, paired with heat-seal coating technologies like Nelipak CR27 and SBP2000 coatings, and Nelipak PS-series coated papers.
Originally part of Nelipak’s 2019 acquisition of Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe, the flexible packaging line has become a component of its global healthcare offering.
Earlier this year, Nelipak received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus certification for its Derry, Northern Ireland, facility.
Meanwhile, medical packaging providers innovate to meet rapidly evolving healthcare demands. Packaging Insights explored how self-administered medications and the development of more personalized treatments are driving development in medical packaging.