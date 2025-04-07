Recycling in South Africa: Strengthening the circular economy through EPR advancements
South Africa is strengthening its regulatory and operational frameworks for packaging waste management. We interview Francois Marais, executive of EPR stakeholders and projects at Polyco, to learn more about the country’s EPR scheme and how collection can be further improved.
Polyco is a non-profit organization working to progress the collection and recycling of plastic packaging in South Africa.
South Africa produces over 2.5 million tons of plastic annually, the government announced last year. The country’s EPR scheme currently covers materials including PET, polyolefins (PP, HDPE, and LDPE), PS, multi-layer, vinyl, glass, paper, and metal.
Packaging Insights sits down with Marais to discuss how South Africa is moving closer to a circular economy for packaging as EPR takes root in the country. We also explore how a sustainable future for national waste management can be established.
EPR regulations officially came into effect in May 2021 in South Africa under Section 18 of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act, making participation mandatory for producers in the paper and packaging sectors. Anchored in the National Waste Management Strategy, EPR is recognized as a cornerstone of South Africa’s transition toward a circular economy.
“One important development is the government’s intention to review the success of EPR schemes by 2026, which could significantly influence the future responsibilities of packaging manufacturers and brand owners,” says Marais.
“It is therefore crucial that the EPR schemes currently in place are implemented successfully and deliver measurable impact.”
Bridging policy and practice
Marais says that Polyco’s EPR scheme is aligned with national policies and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment’s (DFFE) regulatory framework. “Polyco contributes to South Africa’s waste management goals, ensuring that plastic packaging waste is diverted from landfills and transformed into valuable secondary materials.”
“One of the biggest challenges we face in advancing plastic packaging recycling and sustainability efforts in South Africa is the operationalization of the national waste picker database, developed by the DFFE in collaboration with The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research,” he shares.
“Under the EPR regulations, Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs) are required to pay service fees to registered waste pickers. However, the current database is not yet fully functional, which presents a barrier to fulfilling this important obligation.”
Polyco, alongside other industry bodies in the PRO Alliance, has taken steps to address this gap. Marais notes that they are piloting projects to test and refine payment systems and registration processes. Meanwhile, they are engaging stakeholders across government, civil society, and the waste sector to ensure a workable, inclusive solution.
As a PRO, Polyco focuses on four core aspects: compliance with EPR obligations, recycling infrastructure investment, stakeholder collaboration, and public education. This includes improving plastic waste collection systems and driving consumer awareness campaigns that encourage sustainable behavior.
While the national system is being finalized, Polyco has developed interim solutions to “support and recognize the role of waste reclaimers,” who play a critical role in the recycling value chain, according to Marais.
Accountability and innovation
Marais explains that producers, including manufacturers, importers, and brand owners, are legally required to pay the EPR fee, which is calculated per ton of plastic packaging they place on the market, with rates varying depending on the plastic packaging stream.
To ensure compliance across the value chain, Polyco offers guidance to businesses and ensures transparency in its reporting and fee collection processes. The organization also engages with stakeholders to promote awareness and accountability, while working closely with government partners to stay aligned with enforcement protocols and regulatory developments.
Marais says a government-led review next year will influence the future of EPR in South Africa. To prepare for this, Polyco is engaging members in innovation-focused working groups. The sessions explore topics such as design-for-recyclability guidelines and finding solutions for hard-to-recycle plastics.
He adds that Polyco aims to ensure that “all obligated producers contribute fairly and consistently to the development of South Africa’s circular economy.”