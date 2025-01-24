Beyond The Headlines: DS Smith’s pharma pack launch, TransPak’s new US facility
This week in industry news, DS Smith announced the debut of its latest temperature-controlled packaging product at PharmaPack Europe 2025. Meanwhile, TransPak opened its new site in the US to package semiconductor equipment and the Compleat Food Group eliminated plastic trays from its pork pie packaging.
In brief: PharmaPack Europe 2025
DS Smith launched TailorTemp, the latest innovation in temperature-controlled packaging for the pharmaceutical industry. The packaging company is presenting the product for the first time at PharmaPack Europe 2025 in Paris between January 22–23. TailorTemp packaging solution is designed for pharmaceutical and biotech businesses to store and transport delicate medicinal products across multiple territories within rigorously controlled temperature environments. Recyclable temperature control packaging for supply chain logistics, TailorTemp is created from corrugated cardboard-based material that is recyclable. The dimensions, insulating thickness and coolant quantity are determined using a computer-based parametric algorithm. The outer box and the insulant materials are fully recyclable and plastic-free.
Six start-ups were honored with the ‘Heart of Pharma’ awards at Pharmapack Europe 2025, recognizing their contributions to drug delivery, packaging and patient care. The winners include innovations such as sustainable biofuel-powered electronics, patient-friendly nasal sprays, next-generation intradermal drug delivery devices and breakthrough vial-filling systems. Recipients hail from the US, UK, Ireland, France and the DACH countries.
In brief: Expansion and acquisitions
TransPak opened its new 300,000-square-foot campus in Texas, US. TransPak’s Manor facility expands its support of the semiconductor industry. Two new buildings feature temperature-controlled environments, advanced rigging, warehousing, packaging, logistics and two employee cafeterias. Climate-controlled facilities that maintain consistent temperature, humidity and air quality are vital to storing, handling, packaging and shipping fragile semiconductor equipment that can be sensitive to temperature or weather conditions.
Alpla integrated the site in Egypt into the Group with the acquisition of all shares from joint venture partner Taba. Since 2024, the site has also been the central accounting service hub for the entire Africa, Middle East and Turkey region. The production plant utilizes manufacturing technologies, including injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, extrusion blow molding and injection molding to produce plastic bottles, closures and preforms for F&B, household and beauty care, as well as the pharmaceutical sector.
In brief: Launches and financial agreements
The Compleat Food Group removed plastic trays from its pork pie packaging. The initiative, which spans both branded and own-label products, is set to reduce plastic use by 110 tons annually. Following a substantial investment in automation equipment, the company implemented a new trayless packaging process, which eliminates 75% of the plastic previously used in high-volume pork pie packs. The Compleat Food Group also replaced rPET plastic trays with recyclable paper-based boards in its Squeaky Bean range, cutting plastic use in that range by 82%. Moreover, the company has been transitioning to monomaterial films for specific product packaging, such as chorizo. These films could be recycled through supermarket collection points and are expected to be curbside recyclable from 2027.
Nordic Paper entered into a new financing agreement as change-of-control provisions of the previous financing agreement were triggered when Strategic Value Partners, through Coniferous Bidco AB, reached a controlling shareholding in Nordic Paper in December 2024. The new credit facilities reportedly include a SEK1.4 billion (US$128 million) term loan and a €65 million (US$68) revolving credit facility. Similar to the previous financing agreement, the duration of the new agreement runs into 2026.
In brief: Approvals, awards and certifications
Eastman received RecyClass Recyclability Approvals for eight copolyester resins and their equivalent Renew grades containing recycled content. Six copolyesters, also known as specialty PET, were classified as fully compatible with the new recycling processes for PET bottles in Europe. The approval follows independent testing conducted by PTI-Europe and Plastics Forming Enterprises, following an adapted version of the Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PET bottles. These modified copolyesters do not interfere with the established recycling processes and can be used for non-beverage packaging applications such as skin care jars, bottles, caps and color cosmetics.
Nefab received three WorldStar Awards 2025 for its innovative fiber-based packaging solutions, including the EdgePak Collar, a corrugated monitor packaging for GE HealthCare Monitoring Solutions and a single-use bulk packaging for steering mechanism units. All three solutions offer convenience while reducing CO2 equivalent emissions. The EdgePak Collar is a lightweight, fiber-based alternative to wooden pallet collars designed for one-way shipments. The corrugated monitor packaging is plastic-free and monomaterial. Its innovative design enhances efficiency by increasing packing speed while reducing package size. The single-use bulk packaging is said to optimize space, enabling 50% more products to be shipped per load than wood pallet collars.
Nelipak Corporation, a manufacturer of innovative healthcare packaging solutions and complementary products and services for medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs, received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus certification for its Derry, Northern Ireland facility. ISCC Plus is a standard tracking recycled and bio-based materials through the supply chain and verifies that companies meet environmental and social standards. Improving sustainability is a key part of the company’s aims. Every packaging solution is designed to save energy and material in production and reduce shipping volume in the process.