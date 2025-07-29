Nelipak breaks ground on new healthcare packaging facility in Costa Rica
Nelipak Corporation, a provider of healthcare packaging solutions for medical devices, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical drug delivery, has partnered with Portafolio Inmobiliario, a real estate developer, to build a 60,000 square-foot production facility in the Costa Rica Green Valley.
The plant is set to open in mid-2026 and will meet ISO 13485 standards, featuring ISO-7 cleanroom manufacturing space designed to meet the safety standards for sterile-barrier healthcare packaging.
Pat Chambliss, CEO at Nelipak, says: “This investment underscores our long-term commitment to our customers in Latin America and the Caribbean, and reflects our strategy to provide global excellence with strong local support.”
Alfredo Volio, executive director at Portafolio Inmobiliario, comments: “We are pleased to welcome this multinational company to the Costa Rica Green Valley project. The beginning of its construction marks an important step in consolidating our project as an ecosystem for leading global companies.”
Strengthening local industry
The new facility will expand Nelipak’s regional capacity, offering production capabilities that include thin- and heavy-gauge thermoforming, die-cut pouch cards, and inserts. Nelipak highlights that it will also provide enhanced warehousing and distribution space to support the company’s flexible packaging production lines.
Designed for scalability, the site supports future growth as customer demands evolve.
Manuel Tovar, Minister of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica, says: “We celebrate Nelipak’s new investment and the inauguration of its modern production center in Grecia. This expansion reaffirms the company’s confidence in Costa Rica as a strategic platform for its specialized packaging solutions in the life sciences sector.”
“With this investment, the value chain of key sectors such as medical devices and the pharmaceutical industry is strengthened, consolidating Costa Rica as a reliable partner for the production of high-value solutions. We congratulate Nelipak for its commitment to innovation, the creation of quality employment, and the promotion of sustainable growth for the benefit of our country and the region.”
Laura López, CEO at the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica, adds: “The expansion of Nelipak in Costa Rica contributes to strengthening our value chain and consolidating the country as a hub for the manufacturing of medical devices and other high value-added industries.”
“According to the latest Free Trade Zone Report, local purchases in the country reached US$5.621 billion, which demonstrates how these investments boost our exports while energizing Costa Rica’s productive ecosystem.”