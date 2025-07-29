Hong Kong’s packaging debate heats up as government promotes plastic-free over reuse
Greenpeace has released its first report on the potential of a reusable cup system to reduce single-use waste at the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong SAR.
The environmental NGO estimates that an initial investment of HK$5 million (US$636,940) could cut down 6 million discarded cups over the system’s first three years of operation.
Leanne Tam, senior campaigner at Greenpeace East Asia, tells Packaging Insights: “Disposable culture is deeply embedded in our society. One major reason is that chain stores and large-scale event venues often provide single-use items by default. For instance, Kai Tak Sports Park does not allow spectators to bring their own cups, nor does it offer a reusable cup service. As a result, attendees are left with no choice but to use disposable items, leading to significant waste generation.”
“Large sports venues — with their greater resources — should take on the social responsibility of protecting the environment. By proactively offering reusable containers, they can make it easy for spectators and customers to opt for sustainable alternatives, thereby reducing waste at the source.”
“The government should take the lead in allocating funds to promote the trial of the reusable cup system in the 15th National Games of China to be held in November this year,” says Tam.
In response, the secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, argues that reusable plastic containers would generate more carbon emissions and consume more resources than current practices, citing research from a park operator.
Law highlights that reusable plastic containers are non-degradable and cannot be “plastic-free,” which weakens the sports park’s effort in carbon reduction and recycling. She notes that the transportation and cleaning of reusable containers will generate additional carbon emissions.
Sustainability at large-scale events
The Greenpeace report outlines a full implementation strategy for the 50,000-seat venue. It includes comparisons with local and international venues and input from reusable cup system operators. The report also includes the process of setting up the system, including cup-washing facilities and return procedures.
According to the report, each use of a reusable cup would cost approximately HK$0.82 (US$0.10), while the cost for disposable paper cup usage ranges from HK$0.33 (US$0.04) to HK$0.94 (US$0.12). Greenpeace argues that, despite higher initial costs, reusable cups offer long-term savings and environmental benefits.
“Once in place, a reusable cup system can remain effective over the long term, with each cup capable of being used dozens of times before needing replacement. The report also shows that reusable cups can help save water and reduce carbon,” Tam explains.
She shares that the stadium frequently hosts major events which can help increase the usage of the reusable cup system. Tam says that the research shows that the environmental impact of single-use cups mainly comes from the production stage, thus the end-of-life treatment methods such as landfill, recycling or composting have no significant effect on reducing environmental impact.
John Sharkey, Kai Tak Sports Park’s CEO, says that the venue can actively promote reducing plastics and waste, and contribute to sustainable development.
For the moment, the park will continue offering spectators paper cups and containers, which are processed through its on-site waste decomposition system.