Neopac facility awarded recycled content certification for personal care packaging
Neopac has become “the first” tube packaging company in Europe to receive the RecyClass EN 15343 certificate at its manufacturing site in Debrecen, Hungary, for the recyclability of its pharmaceutical, beauty, and oral care solutions.
The certification is a European standard that specifies guidelines to ensure traceability in the supply chain, quality conformity in recycled plastics, and verify plastic content. Receiving the certificate involves setting up systems that account for the flow of recycled plastics at all stages of production.
Philippe Kern, Neopac’s R&D director and quality management, says: “Our achievement as the first certified tube manufacturer in Europe under EN 15343 marks a milestone in our sustainability journey. This audit is meticulous and product-related, requiring precise verification that the recycled content in our tubes matches what we report.”
The Debrecen facility makes a variety of personal care packaging solutions containing recycled content, including Polyfoil EcoProd and extruded tubes with diameters from 30 to 50 mm and extruded tubes with diameters from 16 to 50 mm. Neopac says the facility has a production capacity of 480 million tubes annually.
By gaining the certification, Neopac can “enhance sustainability practices and transparency in recycled materials,” an increasingly vital venture to meet European regulatory and consumer demands.
Recently, the EU released the full and final document of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation. Packaging Insights explored the regulation, including its circularity requirements and rules on materials and labeling.
Potential sales transaction
Switzerland-based Hoffmann Neopac Group, Neopac’s parent company, has recently received an offer for its metal division from an undisclosed “international family-owned company with a strong presence in metal packaging.”
The deal would entail the takeover of the Dronten production site in the Netherlands and the closure of the Thun, Switzerland, facility, affecting 75 employees.
The sale was subject to a three-week consultation process that started on January 20th. Hoffmann Neopac Group says an update on the potential sale will be released in mid-February.