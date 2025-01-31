Nissha invests in Blue Ocean Closures to expand recyclable bottle caps
Japan-based technology company Nissha has partnered with Blue Ocean Closures to develop and scale up plastic-free bottle closures. Nissha will become co-owner of Blue Ocean Closures, combining technologies with environmentally conscious processes and materials.
Based in Sweden, Blue Ocean Closures specializes in recyclable caps and closures. It has developed a vacuum press forming technology that aids in the production of fiber-based materials.
According to the packaging company, closures are among the 3–5 most common items found on European beaches. Blue Ocean Closures’ mission is to reduce ocean plastic pollution and its climate effect.
Hisashi Iso, senior vice president for the Industrial Materials Business Unit at Nissha, says: “Joining forces with Blue Ocean Closures is a significant step in our journey toward creating a more sustainable future. Its technology and dedication to reducing carbon footprints resonates with Nissha’s core values. Together, we aim to drive innovation and deliver high-quality, eco-friendly solutions to markets worldwide.”
Strategic partnerships
Nissha is a technology company with operations in medical, mobility, and sustainable material markets. It operates 65 companies worldwide and aims to scale up its product volumes using Blue Ocean Closure’s technology.
Lars Sandberg, CEO of Blue Ocean Closures, says: “We are happy to have Nissha join our partnership of leading industrial owners. Nissha has deep knowledge and a proven sustainability record, enabling market expansion and growth.”
The partnership between Nissha and Blue Ocean Closures is timely as packaging companies increasingly search for recyclable alternatives to plastic and more environmentally conscious practices.
In other developments, IKEA’s largest distributor, Ingka Investments, part of Ingka Group, invested €1 billion (US$1.4 billion) through its initiative, Circular Investments, in companies transitioning to a circular economy. Circular Investments focuses on plastic, mattress, textile, wood, and food waste.
Meanwhile, Alpla’s recycling unit, Alplarecycling, joined the Brazilian high-density PE recycling company Clean Bottle at its Brazil-based plastic recycling plant and acquired a majority stake in the joint venture.