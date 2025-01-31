DS Smith equips Greek juice producer with fiber-based e-commerce packs as sustainability demands continue
DS Smith has partnered with Greece-based juice producer bfresh spitiko to develop fiber-based e-commerce packaging for three sets of glass-bottled juices.
The new packaging consists of corrugated cardboard with a robust and compact casing, replacing traditional wooden trays that have been used to hold the glass bottles and protect them during transportation through polystyrene foam or air cushions.
George Filippoglou, cluster managing director at DS Smith’s Packaging Division, tells Packaging Insights: “Sustainability is the lead driver of packaging innovation in e-commerce. Many companies are trying to minimize packaging and empty space, and replace fillers with paper-based alternatives.”
Material minimization and reusability
DS Smith’s packaging solution is said to use as few materials as possible to increase the casements that can be packed and transported.
The EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) targets for e-commerce packaging include the reduction of excessive packaging through minimization.
“Packaging minimization will become the norm as a maximum empty space ratio of 50% for grouped, transport and e-commerce packaging is introduced. Packaging that misleads consumers into thinking the product is larger than it actually is, will be banned (e.g., double walls, false bottoms),” Filippoglou tells us.
E-commerce packaging for non-foods must also fulfill reusable requirements under PPWR.
“At least 40% of e-commerce packaging for non-food items sold for the first time will have to be reusable (aspirational target of 70% by 2040),” continues Filippoglou.
“There will be a new, EU-wide definition of what packaging is recyclable and solutions will be categorized based on their recyclability.”
In addition, the corrugated cardboard casing includes a QR code that links to bfresh spitiko’s e-commerce platforms online, and a graphic design in bold so consumers can spot the products easily.
Comparing solutions
The DS Smith design team has applied its Circular Design Metrics tools to measure and quantify the sustainability performance of each of their packaging solutions across eight key indicators. These include carbon footprint, reuse, supply chain optimization, recyclability, material utilization, and recycled content.
The tools aim to support brands and retailers with comparing sustainable design solutions, reducing waste and pollution, and keep using materials.
Vasilis Roubis, CEO and founder at bfresh spitiko, says: “We have loved the whole process of working with DS Smith to develop this new sustainable packaging solution for these popular e-commerce products, and we are proud to have shared in this expertise. We want to ensure that our packaging is of the best quality possible, and our customers expect us to meet these high standards.”
Filippoglou adds: “There is an opportunity for more cleverly designed packaging to avoid extra costs and consumer disappointment. We are working together with many customers to design resilient packaging with the PPWR regulation and companies’ sustainability targets in mind.”