US researchers develop PFAS-free coating for paper-based F&B packaging
Researchers at Northwestern University, US, have unveiled a water- and oil-resistant material developed from graphene oxide. The new coating offers an alternative to harmful plastics and toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) often found in tableware and food packaging.
The graphene oxide-derived material is non-toxic and environmentally friendly, according to the researchers. When applied to paper-based F&B packaging, it improves the strength of the product, potentially eliminating flimsy paper plates and takeout boxes. The packaging remains recyclable and compostable after use, offering a closed-loop, sustainable solution.
The new material has been tested on a range of packaging prototypes, from plastic produce bags to disposable tableware such as plates, straws, and cups. In every case, the coating provided oil, water and grease resistance while strengthening the paper-based substrates, according to the scientists.
The coating is being commercialized by GO-Eco, a start-up at Northwestern’s Querrey InQbation Lab (The Q) and a subsidiary of Chang Robotics.
Timothy Wei, an adjunct professor of mechanical engineering at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering who co-developed the product, tells Packaging Insights: “At this stage, the key next steps are obtaining industry standard certifications for recyclability and compostability as well as FDA approval for food contact.”
“It’s a market-ready solution. We are thrilled to be taking GO-Eco from the lab to the factory floor with applications that could ultimately transform the entire food packaging industry.”
Collaboration powers innovation
GO-Eco’s technology is the result of collaboration between the research groups of SonBinh Nguyen’s lab and Wei’ lab. Nguyen is a professor of chemistry at Northwestern’s Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. His group specializes in the characterization and manufacturing of graphene oxide, while Wei contributes in advanced manufacturing and food industry insights.
Under the collaboration, the researchers developed a proprietary approach that harnesses the properties of graphene oxide — oxidized single-atom-thick sheets of carbon atoms — to improve the barrier properties of paper and cardboard products.
“One of the specific challenges we faced was finding the right graphene oxide formulation that would provide the necessary barrier and strength properties at a cost equal to or lower than existing commercial barrier products,” shares Wei.
“Other challenges include determining how to achieve those properties in production without additional operating or capital expenses and establishing a sustainable supply chain to meet anticipated demand.”
GO-Eco is now working through an exclusive licensing agreement with Northwestern University to bring the technology to market. Plans are underway for a full-scale production trial focused on molded fiber products and traditional paper-sheet prototypes.