Nova Chemicals commissions mechanical recycling facility in the US
Canadian chemicals company Nova Chemicals has commissioned its first PE film recycling facility, described as “one of the largest and most sophisticated” in the world.
Named Syndigo1 and located in Indianapolis, US, the 450,000-square-foot facility will recycle 145,000 bales of end-of-life plastic film to produce over 100 million pounds of Syndigo recycled linear low-density PE (rLLDPE) for use in food- and non-food-grade packaging applications.
“At Nova, we have decades of experience in developing products that make our lives better. As of today, we’re not only a petrochemicals producer but also a recycler of PE. We’re diverting plastic waste from landfills and turning it into new, quality products that help keep our food fresh or safely transport goods and materials to store shelves,” says Nova Chemicals CEO Roger Kearns.
In 2024, the Syndigo1 facility received a “first-of-its-kind” letter of non-objection from the US FDA confirming its mechanical recycling process’ ability to produce post-consumer rLLDPE that is suitable for food-contact applications.
In April, the facility obtained a Recycled Material Standard certification from Green Blue, verifying that the Syndigo’s PE produced at Syndigo1 is fully made of post-consumer recycled content.
Three of four lines are currently in operation. Syndigo1 will be fully operational by the end of 2025, and full production is expected by early 2026.
Meeting recycled material demand
According to a recent Nova Chemicals survey, 75% of consumers agree that companies should increase the use of packaging made from recycled materials.
Kearns says: “There continues to be high interest from converters, retailers, and brand owners for recycled PE, and our facility accelerates our ability to meet this demand. We can leverage the latest technologies to ensure plastic film is recycled and reused.”
Nova Chemicals helps manufacturers and distributors incorporate recycled PE into flexible packaging. Partners include Charter Next Generation, M.Holland, Osterman & Company, Petoskey Plastics, PolyExpert, Pregis, Sigma Plastics Group, and Winpak.
According to the company, Syndigo1 sources its back-of-store PE film from retailers and distribution centers across the US to provide a consistent and clean feedstock for recycled PE. On average, the facility is expected to collect 400 bales of plastic film a day and 14,000 bales a month.
Nova Chemicals plans to process plastic film waste into pellets and sell them as Syndigo rLLDPE, which is suitable for a variety of packaging applications, from trash can liners to food packaging.
Syndigo’s rLLDPE has FDA compliance for all food types under Conditions of Use B through H and can be used for the full scope of food packaging applications including pantry products, refrigerator items, and freezer packaging.
Community investment
At the Syndigo1 opening celebration, Nova Chemicals announced a US$25,000 donation to the Fayette Community Foundation to establish the Nova Chemicals Community Impact Fund to finance local programs and projects.
Indiana’s Governor Mike Braun comments: “Indiana is proud to be the home of Nova Circular Solutions’ new mechanical recycling facility, which will be an industry leader in plastic film recycling. This facility will support around 125 Hoosier jobs and will be a great asset to the Connersville community as well as another world-class example of Indiana’s leadership in the materials industry.”