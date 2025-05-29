ReVentas secures funding to scale plastic recycling technology
ReVentas, a Scotland-based start-up, has gained funding to scale its plastic recycling technology from a pilot plant to commercial operation over the next three years.
Orlen VC, Beiersdorf Venture Capital, and Scottish Enterprise — Scotland’s national economic development agency — backed the Series A funding. ReVentas says all investors are committed to advancing circular practices.
Tom Rose, CEO at ReVentas, says: “Plastics are an essential part of our world, but so far, the industry has failed to provide workable solutions at scale to deal with their impact on our environment.”
“ReVentas is providing a simple solution that can change this, ensuring the waste we produce today can and will be directly used in the products we buy tomorrow.”
The funding will help ReVentas develop its first commercial plant with a capacity of 11,000 tons annually, which is expected to be operational by 2027. An additional capacity of 155,000 tons is planned to be brought online by 2031.
Replacing virgin plastic
Recycling plastic can be challenging due to the composition of materials, color, and contamination. It often results in much of it being incinerated.
ReVentas’ technology uses a chemical solvent to dissolve PE and PP rapidly, filtering the plastic of all contaminants, including color and odor. The result is a new plastic that can be sold directly to the end customers, replacing virgin plastic.
The technology operates at lower temperatures and pressures, reducing the cost of production, making recycling more economically viable, and achieving an 80% reduction in carbon emissions over virgin plastic production.
