New South Wales announces measures to phase out single-use plastic
Key takeaways
- NSW has launched its Plastics Plan 2.0 to phase out hard-to-recycle items.
- Takeaway and foodservice businesses must accept or offer reusable cups and recyclable containers under new design-for-recyclability rules.
- The plan introduces Australia’s first “green” and “red” chemical lists to eliminate toxic additives.
The New South Wales (NSW) government in Australia has announced further measures to tackle single-use plastic in the state. The NSW Plastics Plan 2.0 includes phasing out hard-to-recycle items, such as bread tags, switching to reusable and recyclable solutions, and regulating harmful chemicals.
“NSW is facing a waste crisis. Without action, Greater Sydney could run out of landfill space by 2030, putting growing pressure on households, councils, and businesses. If we don’t act soon, it’s predicted that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish,” says the executive body.
The plan is said to cater to business needs by allowing varying transition time.
It further aims to phase out bread tags and pizza savers from 2027, non-compostable plastic fruit and vegetable stickers, and introduce tethered caps for plastic bottles by 2030.
Designing for recyclability
The NSW Government says that the changes support new investment in recycling infrastructure and reusable products.
The Plastics Plan 2.0 requires takeaway businesses to accept reusable cups by 2028 and larger foodservice businesses to offer reusable cups as an option by 2030.
Moreover, it stipulates that small condiment containers, like soy sauce fish bottles, must be phased out by 2030. Other small containers that cannot be recycled must be replaced with a recyclable option.
In September, the South Australian government banned fish-shaped soy containers in the state’s latest round of single-use plastic bans to reduce marine and terrestrial pollution.
The plan also asserts that all takeaway food containers, like plastic bowls, lids, and sushi trays, must be redesigned for recyclability. The government is set to collaborate with the industry to support the transition and “minimize disruption.”
Recently, Western Australia announced it will include glass wine and spirit bottles in its DRS starting July 1 2026, adding 200 million containers a year to the scheme.
Phasing out harmful chemicals
The NSW government highlights that, in an “Australian first”, the Plastics Plan 2.0 develops a “green” and “red” list of chemicals to be used in plastic packaging.
The list aims to identify potential harmful chemicals to phase out, which are known to cause human and environmental health problems, and which have safer alternatives already in use.
Additionally, the plan regulates harmful chemical additives in plastic F&B packaging to prevent toxins from reaching soil and water. It also bans helium balloon releases, in line with other Australian states.