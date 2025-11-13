Zappar and io.tt partner to elevate QR code accessibility in connective packaging
Key takeaways
- Inclusive QR codes: Zappar and io.tt collaborate to make QR codes accessible for visually impaired consumers.
- Accessible information: AQR codes provide product details through apps like Be My Eyes and Seeing AI.
- Design and function: AQR codes maintain brand design while ensuring scalability and accessibility.
Zappar, creators of Zapvision and Accessible QR (AQR) technology, and io.tt, the connected packaging platform born out of the SharpEnd creative studio, have joined forces to accelerate the rollout of vision inclusive, connective packaging.
The partnership provides a single pathway for brands to deliver digital experiences, in which consumers with visual impairments can independently access product information and engagement opportunities.
Dale Harper, head of design at io.tt, tells Packaging Insights: “The primary objective is to make AQR codes a useful tool for consumers, which io.tt and Zappar enable at scale. Adding codes onto packaging, while still being a clear and aesthetically pleasing touchpoint, can be difficult, but aligning colors or using brand motifs can help to make QR codes more integrated.”
“An AQR code for sighted users functions in the same way as a regular QR code. They scan with their camera app, and it opens an experience. For visually impaired users, they unlock useful product information that they couldn’t access previously.”
Connectivity for all
AQR codes from Zappar are developed based on the global GS1 Digital Link standard, enhancing ordinary QR codes with a small “dot-dot-dash” corner pattern that makes them detectable from greater distances.
The technology offers structured, accessible product information, such as ingredients, allergens, and usage instructions, through accessibility apps including Be My Eyes, Microsoft Seeing AI, and Envision.
Max Dawes, chief operating officer at Zappar, tells us: “Accessibility shouldn’t come at the expense of design, it should be part of it. The AQR format is deliberately minimal. That means brands can maintain full creative control and existing workflows while making packaging inclusive by design.”
“Access to product information should be a basic human right. We’re helping brands make inclusion part of their connected packaging strategy — simply, globally, and at scale. Through io.tt’s platform, AQRs can now be managed, localized, and updated at scale, ensuring accessibility, compliance, and brand storytelling all work together seamlessly.”
AQRs can support brands by delivering compliant and scalable digital experiences across stock keeping units, markets, and languages.
“Our partnership brings the worlds of form and function together and makes it easier to hit the mark on both. Moving forward, AQR codes should be seen as an essential always-on touchpoint,” says Harper.
“As accessibility becomes embedded into connected packaging, design will evolve toward inclusive, intelligent packs that serve every consumer equally,” Dawes concludes.