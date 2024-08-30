Oriflame equips Active Ant’s warehouse technologies to raise personal care packaging automation
30 Aug 2024 --- Personal care products company Oriflame has partnered with Active Ants, a multi-warehouse network, to launch its new UK warehouse, with speed and accuracy upgrades to its facility alongside packaging materials savings.
The warehouse leverages Active Ants latest technologies, featuring a state-of-the-art AutoStore, storage robots, carrier robots and packing machines. These innovations ensure an order accuracy rate of 99.9%, highlights Oriflame.
The warehouse spans 252,883 sq ft and is equipped with advanced storage solutions to maximize space utilization and ensure quick access to inventory. Alongside traditional shelving and pallet positions, it holds a high-density storage solution called AutoStore, which provides up to 60% more storage capacity.
Capable of handling over 180,000 bins, the auto-store is easily scalable to meet Oriflame’s growing business needs.
Active Ants robots will handle 85% of picking and packing processes across Oriflame’s warehouse, processing orders more accurately and 50% faster than traditional methods.
Oriflame adds that the day-to-day running of the warehouse will maximize energy efficiency, with robots lowering energy consumption to just 100 watts per hour.
Packaging scale-down and rainwater utility
Other environmentally friendly features include 1,000 solar panels across the roof of the warehouse, alongside decreasing cardboard by 40% by cutting all shipping boxes down to size. The facility will also collect and utilize rainwater.
“This is a time of progress and expansion for the Oriflame brand, and it’s fantastic to see our Swedish outlook on beauty and well-being traveling overseas,” says Sofia Radomska, UK managing director at Oriflame.
“Providing a world-class service is crucial, and Active Ants’ advanced technology will enable our ordering process to be more efficient and accurate, allowing our company to grow in a sustainable and prosperous way. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store.”
“We are delighted to announce our latest professional partnership with Oriflame. With the beauty brand utilizing our cutting-edge, state-of-the-art automated facilities, this partnership perfectly demonstrates how using automation as a tool helps enhance our clients’ growth,” adds Khalil Ashong, country director of Active Ants UK.