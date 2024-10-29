PackExpo 2024: ACMA to showcase machinery advances in bakery, e-commerce and liquid packaging
Consumer goods packaging solutions supplier ACMA (under Coesia Group) will exhibit at the upcoming international Pack Expo 2024 in Chicago, US, from November 3–6. The company will showcase a flow pack packaging machine for the confectionery and baking industries alongside solutions tailored to e-commerce and liquid packaging.
The company will also display its BF 450 system, a horizontal machine for forming, filling and flow pack packaging of food products in single or multiple packs (bakery, confectionery, snacks and bars), with a specific focus on cookies.
This machine offers “superior packaging quality and excellent seal integrity,” due to the option for both cold and hot sealing. For ease of use, it sports a cantilever design and user-friendly digital HMI to simplify interactions and access to functions, optimizing wrapping times and everyday operations, such as cleaning and format changeovers.
Based on the same platform, the company developed the SF 450, a version dedicated to flow pack packaging of soap bars. One of the key features of ACMA’s flow packers is the ability to use all main packaging materials, including recycled plastics and, in the future, paper-based materials.
ACMA highlights that the US logistics sector is witnessing exponential growth, with a market value exceeding US$1.2 trillion in 2022 and a forecasted CAGR of 8.99% until 2029.
“ACMA’s participation in Pack Expo 2024 represents a unique opportunity for us to showcase to the American market, after years of offering confectionery wrapping solutions, our strong presence in the world of flowpacking,” says ACMA CEO, Daniele Ponzinibbi.
“We are proud to present a solution designed for the bakery sector, which is particularly active and vibrant in the North American market. We invite the media to visit us at booth S-2501 to discover our latest innovations up close and discuss the future of packaging with our team of experts.”
This particular packaging sector has seen significant global growth, with a market value estimated at US$3.4 billion in 2022 and a forecasted CAGR of 4.8% until 2032, with North America accounting for over 40%.
E-commerce solution
ACMA highlights its second recent innovation, E-SWL, which it has designed for the e-commerce sector. This machine is designed to produce customized paper bags in real-time based on the size of the products being packed.
The machine significantly reduces the amount of packaging material around the product, resulting in material savings and a reduced environmental impact. It is “scalable, flexible and easy to use,” allowing on-demand printing and the insertion of any type of documentation within the package, with real-time customization.
Thanks to integrated data management — between the machine, Warehouse Control System and Warehouse Execution System — the machine ensures error-free order processing by delivering only compliant packages.
ACMA details: “E-SWL dynamically aligns with the operator’s pace, synchronizing production speed with the product load and ensuring no empty bags.”
New platform for liquids
ACMA highlights that the liquid filling sector is particularly developed in North America, covering specific areas such as personal care, household care and oils, both edible and mineral.
These are products with different production requirements and characteristics, such as density, viscosity and chemical composition, requiring specialized technologies for filling and packaging.
To meet these needs, ACMA has developed the new LRF machine platform. The new family of liquid machines will not be on display in Chicago, US, but ACMA staff will be available to explain its features. ACMA’s LRF platforms offer flexibility, precision and ease of use, allowing quick format changes without tools and ensuring precise filling through the net weight system.
The “smart filling” approach minimizes waste, optimizing dosing speed based on the product characteristics. Maintenance is simplified thanks to a design that reduces operating costs and the OptiMate and PerforMate digital platforms support effective and real-time production monitoring.
ACMA also collaborates with bottle manufacturers to integrate recycled or compostable materials into production lines.
In other Pack Expo features, UPM Specialty Papers and Michelman will exhibit three new solutions replacing multi-material, non-recyclable packaging with paper-based alternatives, which meet requirements for food contact and recyclability.
Meanwhile, Tetra Pak is preparing to showcase its latest integrated innovations and packaging machinery. The company will have a team of experts on-site to showcase its new equipment, including the Tetra Pak A1 1100 Filling Machine and the new Tetra Pak Direct Ultra-High Temperature unit.