Packaging Innovations 2024: Coveris set to unveil “breakthrough” MonoFlex Thermoform packaging
07 Feb 2024 --- Coveris is gearing up to showcase its latest “breakthrough” solution at Packaging Innovations 2024 in Birmingham, UK (February 21-22). According to the company, the MonoFlex Thermoform packaging enables the switch from non-recyclable, mixed material thermoforming substrates such as nylon (PA).
Coveris’ MonoFlex Thermoform films are developed from high-performance monomaterial PE or PP substrates. Aligning with the company’s No Waste vision, the development achieves a carbon footprint reduction.
Aimed at the meat, dairy and bakery markets, MonoFlex Thermoform offers adjustable barrier properties to suit shelf-life requirements and strong puncture resistance for product protection, according to the company.
ReCover: Advancing the circular economy
ReCover is Coveris’ waste management process “dedicated to advancing the circular economy for plastics” and the company’s newest business segment.
ReCover focuses on sourcing, processing and recycling waste, closing the loop for circular plastic recycling and creating high-quality recyclates that are unparalleled in the market.
With two facilities in its portfolio, ReCover is a significant part of Coveris’ No Waste strategy and supports wider packaging sustainability frameworks in the UK and EU.
ReCover creates a new lifecycle for printed PE packaging films from post-industrial waste sources using an innovative de-inking recycling process at its newest facility in Lincolnshire, UK. This is then regranulated into high-quality recycled PE resin, ReGen, for use as recycled content in Coveris’ film extrusion and is compliant with the UK Plastic Packaging Tax.
Coveris is also set to deliver major growth plans at its long-standing recycling facility in its Paper Business Unit. Already responsible for removing over 10,000 tonnes of manufacturing and customer by-product waste each year, Coveris’ award-winning Boston-based recycling centre is strategically placed to support circular manufacturing, reprocessing liner and paper waste back into packaging products.
Driving innovation: Coveris’ No Waste vision
A manufacturer of both paper and plastic packaging for markets such as food, beverage, pet food, home and personal care and security, Coveris’ forward-thinking innovation aligns with its No Waste vision. Focusing on packaging recyclability, increased use of recycled content, sustainable sourcing and downgauging, Coveris creates packaging that protects and prolongs product lifecycles.
With its forward-thinking centers, Food and Film Science Labs, ReCover sites and network of packaging experts, Coveris is leading the way forward in sustainable innovation. Utilizing these, Coveris supports its customers in finding optimal packaging solutions that minimize waste and maximize impact.
Coveris will be displaying solutions such as its lightweight RecyclaLite skillet, recyclable and monomaterial MonoFlex range and variety of UK Plastic Packaging Tax compliant films at Packaging Innovations, stand Q46, at the NEC, Birmingham, 21 – 22 February 2024.
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton