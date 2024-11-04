Packsize and Henkel Adhesive Technologies partner on bio-based box solution
Packsize and Henkel Adhesive Technologies have secured a partnership to produce more sustainable packaging and help companies reduce their environmental footprints. The partners have launched Eco-Pax, a bio-based hot melt adhesive designed to lower carbon footprints without sacrificing performance.
According to Packsize, a market leader in right-sized, on-demand packaging, the agreement exemplifies its prioritization of strategic partnerships in its go-to-market strategy.
Every year, 300 billion boxes are sealed using 500,000 tons of hot melt adhesive, contributing significantly to global emissions generated by the paper-based packaging industry, the company says.
“By partnering with Henkel, we are expanding our sustainable product offerings with innovative solutions designed to help businesses minimize the ecological impacts of their products,” says Kristin Bauer, director of product management at Packsize.
Eco-Pax utilizes bio-based raw materials, forgoing traditional fossil-based ingredients. The adhesive will be used on more than 340 million boxes produced annually using Packsize’s right-sized packaging machinery. It is estimated to reduce SBTi-relevant GHG emissions by up to 32%, which is equivalent to the burning of 1.75 million pounds of coal.
“Partnering with an innovative leader like Packsize to launch a bio-based adhesive solution is a big step toward building a more sustainable packaging value chain,” says Kevin Heffernan, head of Business Development, North America, Consumer Goods Adhesives, Henkel Adhesives Technologies.
Cameron Stout, director of strategic partnerships at Packsize, adds: “Our established and growing partnership network helps us reach new customers with innovative, end-to-end solutions that improve overall warehouse efficiency.”
“By partnering with the largest companies in warehouse technology today — including system integrators, manufacturers of warehouse automation equipment, third-party logistics, robotics and packaging distribution — Packsize is driving tremendous value to both our partners and clients through sustainable, right-sized packaging solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”